The murder of University of Southampton student Henry Nowak has taken a new political turn after Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly questioned police conduct shown in newly released bodycam footage.

The footage captures officers handcuffing the dying 18-year-old moments after he was stabbed, apparently accepting claims made by his killer, Vickrum Digwa. Starmer said the images left him feeling 'sick' and raised 'serious questions' about police decision-making.

The case has become a national debate over knife crime, policing, race allegations and public trust in law enforcement.

Starmer Raises 'Serious Questions' Over Police Actions

Speaking on Tuesday, Starmer described the footage from the scene of Henry Nowak's murder as 'harrowing' and said he understood why the teenager's family were demanding answers.

'As a father, I felt sick watching it,' the Prime Minister said, adding that there were 'serious questions for the police' about how accusations of racism influenced officers' actions that night.

The footage, released with the family's permission, shows Nowak repeatedly saying, 'I've been stabbed' and 'I can't breathe' while officers initially focused on claims made by Digwa. One officer is heard responding, 'I don't think you have, mate.'

Starmer backed the ongoing investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and did not rule out further enquiries once its findings are published.

How Henry Nowak Was Killed in Southampton

Read more Henry Nowak Records Chilling 'Bad Man' Snapchat of Vickrum Digwa Hours Before Murder Henry Nowak Records Chilling 'Bad Man' Snapchat of Vickrum Digwa Hours Before Murder

Nowak, an 18-year-old finance and accountancy student, was walking home after a night out with university friends on 3 December 2025 when he encountered 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa in Southampton.

Court evidence showed Nowak filmed Digwa on Snapchat after spotting a large bladed weapon carried openly in a sheath. 'You're a bad man,' Nowak joked in the video. 'I am a bad man,' Digwa replied.

Minutes later, Digwa chased and stabbed him five times, including a fatal wound to the chest. The jury later rejected Digwa's claims of self-defence and found him guilty of murder.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment this week and must serve a minimum of 21 years.

False Racism Claim Became Central to the Case

After the stabbing, Digwa told police that Nowak had racially abused him, punched him and knocked off his turban.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge William Mousley KC later described the account as a 'wicked lie' and a 'wholly false narrative.' The allegation initially shaped the police response at the scene and has become one of the most controversial aspects of the case.

Hampshire Police have apologised to the Nowak family, while one officer has since resigned. The force remains under investigation by the IOPC.

Political Debate Grows Over Policing and Knife Crime

The case has sparked fierce debate across Westminster.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urged the public not to blame entire communities for the actions of one individual, while acknowledging that Henry's family deserved answers.

Opposition politicians have seized on the footage. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called the case evidence of 'two-tier Britain,' while senior Conservatives have demanded closer examination of police training and decision-making.

Throughout the growing political row, Henry Nowak's family has repeatedly called for accountability without division. They have described knife crime as a national emergency and said their son 'did not die with dignity.'

The IOPC's findings are expected later this year and are likely to determine the next chapter in a case that has already shaken public confidence and reignited difficult questions about policing in modern Britain.