Thai pop star Aheye has found a new international audience after footage of her shooting three consecutive perfect 10s during an archery competition went viral.

The 4EVE member, whose full name is Korranid Laosubinprasoet, delivered the flawless sequence at OLYMPOP 2026 in Bangkok. Her performance helped the Orange Monster team win the archery contest and earned her a gold medal.

The competition took place on 9 May, but the clip has resurfaced across Reddit and other social platforms. A recent Reddit post attracted more than 16,000 upvotes and 500 comments within hours as viewers praised both her accuracy and delighted reaction.

Aheye Scores Three Consecutive 10s

The footage shows Aheye maintaining her composure as she fires three arrows towards the centre of the target. Each lands in the 10-point area, giving her a perfect 30-point sequence. The crowd erupts as the third score is confirmed.

Aheye initially appears focused before breaking into a broad smile and celebrating with her teammates. Her reaction has become one of the most widely shared moments from the event. The singer later referenced the achievement with "10 10 10" in social-media posts celebrating the result.

Official OLYMPOP results showed Orange Monster defeating Blue Devil in the archery competition by 307 points to 295. Although reports have frequently described Aheye as winning individual gold, the medal formed part of Orange Monster's victory in the event.

What Is OLYMPOP?

OLYMPOP is a Thai entertainment and sports festival that places popular T-Pop performers into opposing teams.

The 2026 edition brought together more than 180 artists for competitions, live music and special collaboration performances. It was held at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Participants competed as members of Orange Monster or Blue Devil across several sporting events. The format allows fans to see singers, actors and other entertainers outside their usual stage performances.

The archery competition used cumulative scoring, with participating artists contributing points towards their respective team totals.

OLYMPOP should not be confused with the Olympic Games or a professional World Archery competition. It is primarily a fan-focused festival combining sport and entertainment.

However, Aheye's precision still impressed viewers, particularly because archery requires competitors to control their posture, breathing and release under pressure.

Who Is Aheye?

Aheye, 21, is a singer, actress and member of the seven-member Thai girl group 4EVE.

She entered entertainment as a child and competed in the second season of The Voice Kids Thailand. She later appeared on the reality competition Girl Group Star, through which the members of 4EVE were selected.

The group made its official debut in December 2020 under XOXO Entertainment. Its members are Mind, Jorin, Taaom, Hannah, Fai, Punch and Aheye.

Alongside her music career, Aheye has appeared in Thai television dramas and films. She has built a substantial online following, with more than one million followers on Instagram.

Why Has the Video Gone Viral Again?

The clip's renewed popularity appears to come from the contrast between Aheye's polished pop-star image and her unexpected sporting ability.

Many viewers were also drawn to her immediate change from intense concentration to joyful celebration once the final arrow landed.

The performance occurred three months ago, but its appearance on Reddit has introduced Aheye and 4EVE to viewers who may be unfamiliar with Thailand's growing T-Pop industry.

For Aheye, three arrows have now delivered something beyond a gold medal: a viral moment carrying her name far beyond the Thai pop stage.