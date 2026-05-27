Tiger Woods has returned to a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland after briefly flying back to Florida earlier this month to support his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who recently revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to reports from People and TMZ.

The 15-time major champion, 50, has been undergoing treatment in Zurich following his March arrest for DUI after a two-car rollover crash near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida. The news of his resumed rehab comes only days after Vanessa, 48, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr,, publicly confirmed her cancer battle in an emotional Instagram post on 20 May.

Woods Balances Rehab With Support for Vanessa

A source told People on Tuesday, 26 May, that Tiger 'should be in a planned program for a while more' and insisted that 'he is doing fine and on the road to a healthier future.' Nothing in the current reporting independently verifies the details of his treatment, so all descriptions of his rehabilitation should be treated with caution.

That same insider said Tiger temporarily left his treatment facility to 'handle some personal issues' back home in Florida. On 13 May, TMZ cameras captured him stepping off his private jet at Palm Beach International Airport, with the outlet reporting he had flown in from Zurich. The sighting fuelled speculation at the time that his rehab had stalled; in truth, it appears to have been a pause rather than a collapse.

One key reason for the detour was Vanessa. 'Tiger flew back to take care of some things and offer support to his girlfriend Vanessa's health issues as well as to be here for her golfer daughter Kai's high school graduation,' the source said. The same insider described Tiger as 'a family-oriented guy' and insisted 'nothing has changed.'

That may sound generous given his past, but the detail is telling. Rather than quietly remaining in Switzerland, Tiger chose to stand by Vanessa and Kai Trump as the teenager finished school, a relatively ordinary milestone made less ordinary by the pressure on both families and the looming weight of a cancer diagnosis.

Tiger Woods returns to rehab after reuniting with girlfriend Vanessa Trump in wake of her health scare https://t.co/0FZ6Lz4jvI pic.twitter.com/Iot9uSlm4K — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2026

Vanessa's Cancer Battle and Tiger' Determination to 'Get Healthy'

Vanessa disclosed her illness in starkly straightforward terms on Instagram. 'I wanted to share a personal health update. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,' she wrote, adding that she is 'working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.'

She thanked her doctors 'for performing a procedure earlier this week on me' and described herself as 'focused and hopeful' while being supported by 'my family, my kids, and those closest to me.' Beyond that, there is no public information about the stage of the disease or the precise treatment she is receiving, so any further assumptions about her prognosis would be speculative.

Read more From Rehab to Recovery: How Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Flipped the Script After a Year of Tumultuous Scandals From Rehab to Recovery: How Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Flipped the Script After a Year of Tumultuous Scandals

Another source speaking to People said Tiger is now driven by the desire to stabilise his own life so he can be present for Vanessa. The insider claimed the former world No 1 is 'doing what is necessary to get healthy and move forward in his life' after his March arrest, adding simply, 'He wants to feel better and play golf.'

The same source said Tiger 'needed to be with' Vanessa when she went public with her diagnosis. 'He and Vanessa are close and share their lives. He needed to be with her and he was. They do what they can for the other in light of both of them having heavy schedules of responsibility,' the person said.

There is an unavoidable element of damage control around any story about Tiger now. His past scandals and injuries have left him with little benefit of the doubt, particularly when phrases like 'on the road to a healthier future' are being relayed through anonymous briefings. Yet the basic facts here, a man in treatment interrupting his programme to attend his partner's cancer announcement and her daughter's graduation, are recognisably human rather than PR-sculpted.

For Vanessa, who still lives in the long shadow of the Trump political universe, the intersection of private illness and public scrutiny is hardly new territory. For Tiger, this phase is more fragile. He is back in Switzerland, back in rehab, trying to convince those around him and perhaps himself that the work he is doing there will outlast the headlines.

Nothing about his medical treatment, its timeline or likely outcome has been officially confirmed, so all such details should be taken with a grain of salt. What can be said, with some confidence, is that at a moment when Vanessa needed him to show up, Tiger got on a plane and did exactly that.