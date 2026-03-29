Renewed questions have emerged about Tiger Woods' driving following his latest rollover crash in Florida, as online speculation that he may have fallen asleep at the wheel continues to gain traction. Reporting from law enforcement and credible outlets indicates there is no official evidence to support those claims, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

​On 27 March 2026, the 50-year-old sports icon was involved in a two-vehicle crash near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida. According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, Woods was behind the wheel of a Land Rover that flipped after trying to pass a truck on a narrow two-lane road just before 2 p.m. Woods' vehicle had struck a trailer, left the roadway, before coming to a halt, according to The Guardian.

Read more Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Update: Why He Refused A Urine Test After Florida Car Crash, Sheriff Explains Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Update: Why He Refused A Urine Test After Florida Car Crash, Sheriff Explains

​The Sheriff also confirmed that Woods' Land Rover was travelling at 'high speed' when it struck the trailer, causing it to flip onto its side. Neither Woods nor the driver of the truck was reported injured. Budensiek stated, 'Had there been somebody moving in the opposite direction, we would not be having a conversation saying there were no injuries.' He reiterated that it could have turned out entirely worse.

​Officials said he showed signs of impairment, describing him as 'lethargic,' though a breathalyser test registered no alcohol. He was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusing to submit to a urine test, according to a report by People.

​ No Special Treatment

​Budensiek said Woods was alone in the vehicle and that he was able to exit without injury. Investigators have indicated that any impairment may be linked to medication rather than alcohol, as no drugs or alcohol were found in his vehicle. Woods was later taken to Martin County Jail, where he remained in custody for eight hours, or until Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods arrested and charged with DUI, property damage, and refusing a urine test after rolling his Range Rover on Jupiter Island. He blew 0.00 on the breathalyzer — deputies believe it was medication. His second DUI arrest in Florida. pic.twitter.com/FVEcrntW33 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 27, 2026

The sheriff reiterated that Woods would receive special precautions while being processed in the local jail, despite being a high-profile figure. He maintained that the law applies equally to everyone.

​'In jail, we will ensure his safety. He will not be placed in general population where he could be harmed, but he will still face the legal consequences,' Budensiek said.

​ Speculations Emerging Online

​After the crash, online speculation suggested that Woods might have fallen asleep at the wheel, with some commentators on the online platform Reddit calling it a 'classic case' in similar incidents. However, authorities have not confirmed this theory, and there is currently no verified evidence to support the claim.

​Woods' latest car crash incident has also reignited discussion about his history of driving incidents. This marks at least his fourth high-profile crash since 2009. In 2017, Woods was found asleep in his car during a separate DUI-related arrest, later attributing the incident to prescribed medications interacting unexpectedly.

🚨Tiger Woods’ Dating History



2001–2010 — Married to Elin Nordegren

2010–2012 — Single (post-divorce)

2012–2015 — Lindsey Vonn

2015–2017 — Kristin Smith

2017–2022 — Erica Herman

2023–2024 — Single

2025 — Vanessa Trump....show more pic.twitter.com/OjrvycryEr — (fan) Shedy (@CFCShedy) March 28, 2026

​ Implications in Golf

​The incident comes at a challenging moment for golf's most high-profile player. Woods had previously indicated he was focusing on his fitness for the Masters, set to take place on 9-12 April 2026. Those plans now appear uncertain. Woods was quoted as saying, 'This body, it doesn't recover like it did when it was 24, 25,' this week.

​In addition, Woods was approaching a decision on whether to serve as the next US Ryder Cup captain ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland, according to The Associated Press.

​Key details of the crash remain under investigation. Authorities have not determined a definitive cause, and there is no confirmed evidence supporting claims that Woods was asleep at the wheel at the time of the incident.