Tom Brady has added another venture to his post-NFL portfolio, stepping into the functional beverage market with a premium coconut water brand called Good Nut. The move places the former quarterback squarely in the growing wellness drink space, targeting consumers focused on hydration and recovery.

The product was developed in partnership with delivery platform Gopuff and is being rolled out as an organic coconut water designed for performance-driven lifestyles. The brand is part of Brady's broader push into health-focused consumer products.

The former athlete has previously spoken about maintaining strict wellness habits even after retirement. However, social media users have had varied reactions to his new business because of its name.

Social Media Reactions Turn Good Nut Branding Into Viral Talking Point

While the product itself is positioned as a serious wellness drink, its branding quickly became the main focus online. The name Good Nut sparked a wave of jokes and interpretations, with users turning the launch into a viral discussion across social platforms.

Some reactions described confusion over the marketing direction, while others criticised the humour of the branding. One post read, 'Tom, you on your own with that', while another said, 'I'm so sick of cheeky product humor.'

Another widely shared comment referenced Brady's career shift following his retirement. One said, 'From 7 Super Bowls to "delicious mouthful" coconut water. Retirement hits different.'

A separate thread of commentary focused on the perceived tone of the branding, with some users suggesting the name carried unintended sexual innuendo. Others argued the marketing style felt overly playful for a sports figure known for discipline and performance.

Some expressed disbelief, with one asking, 'Seriously?' Another echoed the same question, writing, 'Is this serious?' A third person seemed to disapprove of it, saying it should be 'Paused.'

Everything everywhere needs to be a sexual innuendo, nothing stands on its own. Its just... exhausting. — Brahmin 2.0 (@RajeezusBackup) June 8, 2026

What a stupid idea. Who’s gonna drink this besides women and homos — T. Herman (@T_Hammer_1) June 8, 2026

Despite the criticism, some defended the product's health positioning, noting Brady's long-standing emphasis on recovery, hydration, and athletic longevity. 'Laugh at the brand, but his hydration and recovery protocol is legitimate,' one wrote, explaining that coconut water is effective for 'cognitive output and muscle repair' because it replenishes electrolytes. Some others express excitement in trying Brady's new product.

Tom Brady at 47 outlasting most men at 30. Laugh at the brand, but his hydration and recovery protocol is legitimate.



Electrolyte balance directly impacts cognitive output and muscle repair.



People mock the name. They're also exhausted and inflamed. — Max Tyler (@CoachMaxTyler) June 8, 2026

In an interview with People, Brady explained that he couldn't remember how they came up with the cheeky brand name.

'I really have no idea how we came up with this. I think it was just pitched in a meeting, and next thing you know, we all laughed, and next thing you know, the cans were all printed,' he explained.

Brady and Gopuff's Good Nut comes in original, chocolate and sparkling varieties.

From Super Bowl Legacy To Runway Virality And Online Memes

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The coconut water launch is not the first time Brady has gone viral for reasons unrelated to football. Since retiring, he has frequently attracted attention for his lifestyle shifts and public appearances.

In May, Brady made headlines after his runway debut in a high-profile fashion show, where his appearance drew comparisons to fictional characters and robotic figures. The moment quickly spread online, with users likening him to figures such as 'Terminator', 'Robo Cop', 'Tin Man' and other cinematic archetypes.

The contrast between his athletic legacy and post-retirement ventures has become a recurring theme in online discussions. Each new appearance or product launch tends to generate rapid commentary, blending admiration for his career with surprise at his evolving public image.