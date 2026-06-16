A brief gesture from Donald Trump Jr., lasting only seconds, has become one of the internet's latest political obsessions. The eldest son of President Donald Trump has gone viral after a video showed him pulling an unidentified item from his pocket and placing it in his mouth, prompting widespread speculation across social media.

Although the footage does not clearly show what the item was, this fact has done little to slow the flood of theories. Within hours, users across X (formerly Twitter) were debating whether Trump Jr. had consumed a nicotine pouch, medication, or something more controversial.

Why Donald Trump Jr.'s New Video Went Viral

X user @Suzierizzo1 shared a clip of a man, whom she identified as Trump Jr., getting something from his coat pocket and putting it in his mouth. 'So what did Don Jr just pull out of his coat pocket and put in his mouth?' she asked.

So what did Don Jr just pull out of his coat pocket and put in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/VwCKNW59qi — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 16, 2026

The post went viral immediately, amassing 4.6 million views as of this writing. Much of the online discussion centred on whether the item could have been drugs, with some users reviving past accusations involving the Trump family.

'He is a drug addict I think. I have seen him do that before also his brother,' one commented. Another added, 'The same stuff he was rubbing his gums with... drugs.'

Others strongly pushed back against that interpretation, arguing the movement looked far more consistent with nicotine pouch use. However, one critic wasn't convinced, writing, 'The cult is going with nicotine pouch story to hide cocaine lol.'

He is a drug addict I think. I have seen him do that before also his brother. — CRITTERSRBEST (@n_ranes080924) June 16, 2026

The same stuff he was rubbing his gums with… drugs. pic.twitter.com/Kzwcxrcwan — Carolyn from Maryland™ (@carolyn_from) June 16, 2026

The cult is going with nicotine pouch story to hide cocaine lol.

If Trump literally put his dick in a Maga supporter’s mouth they would deny it and say it’s a corn dog. 😂 — The Great God Pan (@LordOfSatyrs) June 16, 2026

Why Many Believe It Was a Nicotine Pouch

While some speculated the item was drugs, most believed it was a nicotine pouch. Several pointed out how Trump Jr. handled it, and according to them, it was a usual behavior for a nicotine pouch user.

'Looks like an On Plus nicotine pouch, my favorite. Yes, it normal to roll it to be even before popping behind your lip,' one user wrote. Another remarked, 'Looks like a nicotine pouch? I live in country where usage of nicotine pouches is quite common, and I have seen people fiddle with the pouches before putting them between the lip and the gum.'

The same user speculated that handling the pouch beforehand may make it puffier and distribute its contents more evenly, making it more comfortable under the lip. They stressed, however, that this was only personal speculation based on similar behaviour they had observed in others.

Looks like an On Plus nicotine pouch, my favorite. Yes, it normal to roll it to be even before popping behind your lip. pic.twitter.com/jojFACHjZm — Ed Winters (@Ed_Winters) June 16, 2026

Looks like a nicotine pouch? I live in country where usage of nicotine pouches is quite common, and I have seen people fiddle with the pouches before putting them between the lip and the gum, apparently the fiddling makes the pouch puffier, and the content more equally spread in… — Markku Ristola 🇫🇮 🇸🇪 (@svegfinne) June 16, 2026

😂 quite the detective you are! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2E9yzqFPNg — Tasha Songer (@TashaSonger1176) June 16, 2026

Looks like a nicotine pouch to me.

The way he is fiddling with it before putting it in is exactly how people use them.

squish it a bit so it sits comfortably under the lip. pic.twitter.com/v74brnLhYV — Hashim Khan (@HashimKhanoo7) June 16, 2026

Meanwhile, some compared Hunter Biden and Donald Jr. One user wrote, 'Make a mistake this isn't Hunter Biden Trump's kids don't do drugs you trying to stretch it into that is about a joke. I think maybe you should go and seek health that is a nicotine pouch you dumb ass.'

Another stated, 'Unlike hunter Biden leaving his cocaine around the White House; this is a nicotine pouch.'

Make a mistake this isn’t Hunter Biden Trump’s kids don’t do drugs you trying to stretch it into that is about a joke. I think maybe you should go and seek health that is a nicotine pouch you dumb ass — MilitaryMama (@Militarymama17) June 16, 2026

Unlike hunter Biden leaving his cocaine around the White House; this is a nicotine pouch. — UndevelopedSirius (@UndevelopedStar) June 16, 2026

Not the First Cocaine Rumour Involving Donald Trump Jr.

This is not the first time Trump Jr. has faced drug-related speculation online. Earlier this year, another video claiming he appeared to be using cocaine during events surrounding President Donald Trump's second inauguration went viral. The allegation spread rapidly, but no credible evidence supported the claim.

A Snopes fact-check found the accusation unproven and misleading. The outlet reported there was no evidence showing Trump Jr. using cocaine in the footage, despite the viral narrative.

That earlier incident mirrors the current controversy, where speculation has moved faster than verifiable facts. At present, there is no confirmed evidence identifying what Trump Jr. placed in his mouth.

Woman Behind the Viral Video Also Made Headlines Before

The person who shared the viral clip has also attracted significant online attention in the past. In 2025, she went viral after posting about military equipment being transported by train, suggesting it could be linked to martial law or a major domestic operation. The post triggered widespread backlash, with critics accusing her of fearmongering and spreading baseless speculation.

WTF this was in Fresno,California and this stop for the train took forever because the train was so long with tons of Military Vehicles, Tanks and Equipment heading to other States! Don’t tell me this doesn’t look like he’s ready to impose Martial law! 😡 pic.twitter.com/fsmXNwnAhq — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 27, 2025

According to an OutKick report, the social media post was widely mocked after users pointed out there was nothing unusual about military equipment being moved by rail, as such transport is routine for training exercises and logistical operations.

The backlash intensified as many users described the post as alarmist and detached from reality. Critics roasted the tweet as 'insane' and 'stupid', arguing it reflected a pattern of viral speculation driven more by assumption than evidence.

That history has added another layer to the current Trump Jr. discourse, as online observers debate not only the viral footage itself but also the credibility of those amplifying it.