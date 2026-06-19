A New York Knicks fan who collapsed during the team's victory parade has sparked a fierce online backlash after viral footage appeared to show him trying to kiss a woman who had just helped revive him.

The clip shows several bystanders rushing to aid the unconscious fan as he lies on the ground amid packed celebrations. Moments after coming round, the man sits up and reaches towards a female responder who has been assisting in the rescue effort, prompting a reaction that has sharply divided social media users.

While some viewers accused the man of acting inappropriately and said 'that creep needs belt', others argued he may have been disoriented after suffering a medical emergency, heat exhaustion or a possible head injury.

What Happened at the New York Knicks Parade

MAJOR shoutout to them for literally saving this guys life!!



New York will always come together for the greater good. #KnicksParade pic.twitter.com/atmPfxixf3 — Tarzan (@Hazoras_) June 18, 2026

In the viral video, a group of five men is seen assisting the man after he collapsed. With them is a woman carrying out chest compressions on the patient. The man wakes up a few seconds later, sits up and tries to give the female responder a hug and a kiss, leaving her appearing uncomfortable. The woman tries to push the man away until he falls back on the ground and seemingly dozes off again.

The incident quickly became a talking point online, with thousands of users dissecting the brief interaction frame by frame. While some viewers focused on the woman's apparent discomfort and argued that the man's actions were inappropriate regardless of the circumstances, others urged caution before jumping to conclusions.

Netizens Split Over Intent And 'Creep' Label

'Guys, he might have had a head injury of passed out from heat exhaustion and was hallucinating as he woke back up. Maybe he is just a creep, but I dont think this video is a good representation of him at his best lol. He's passed out after all,' one person wrote.

According to Accuweather, temperatures started around 68 degrees at the beginning of the parade and could have climbed to 81 degrees by 4 p.m. The crowds at the parade were estimated at over 2 million people, making the conditions risky for anyone present.

Others criticised the five men who were with the woman at the time of the rescue. One commenter argued they should have stepped in to prevent what they saw as the woman being 'sexually assaulted'.

'The men standing around are useless. He's clearly trying to assault this woman. Just stomp his head in,' the netizen wrote.

Others disagreed, arguing that intent should not automatically be assumed simply because the man had collapsed moments earlier. The debate soon split into two camps: those who viewed the incident as an unfortunate misunderstanding involving a potentially disoriented patient, and those who believed the woman had every right to feel uncomfortable regardless of the reason behind his actions.

Some said the man should apologise to the woman for what he did. Others made light of the situation by saying the man went from 'near death to worth it in 2.0 seconds.'

'Sandlot' Scene Drawn Into Debate

Similar comments were made on other social media platforms. On Instagram, some users joked that the man must have watched one of the memorable scenes in The Sandlot where Squints deliberately pretended to be drowning in the pool so that Wendy would rescue him. After giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, Squints unexpectedly kissed her.

'My guy definitely watched Sandlot,' one netizen wrote.

'Watched sandlot to many times,' a second person commented.

Despite the intense online discussion, there has been no official statement from the man involved or the woman who assisted him. There is no confirmation that the man was suffering from any specific medical condition. As a result, much of the conversation has been driven by speculation from social media users interpreting a short viral clip. Health experts have also not weighed in on the incident.