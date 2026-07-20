Substitutes rarely get to decide a World Cup final, let alone one played on the biggest stage in football. Ferran Torres did exactly that, turning 44 minutes on the pitch into the moment his country had waited 16 years for.

By the final whistle, the Barcelona forward was no longer just a substitute. He was the man who had just won Spain the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Why Ferran Torres Was Named Man of the Match in the World Cup Final

Torres picked up the official Man of the Match award for his extra-time winner, a decision that split opinion among fans watching around the world. Many argued the honour should have gone to Argentina's Emiliano Martínez after making a string of outstanding saves despite ending up on the losing side.

FIFA's Man of the Match award recognises the standout performer in each game, with decisive moments often carrying significant weight.

The case for Torres was straightforward: his goal was the only one of the match, and it settled a final that had refused to be decided in 90 minutes. FC Barcelona shared a photo of Torres holding the trophy on its official X account with the caption that read, 'Ferran Torres is the MVP of the World Cup Final.'

Ferran Torres is the MVP of the World Cup Final ⭐️



📸 @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ASTzwFHuI9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2026

Many fans welcomed the decision, with one writing, 'Well deserved.' Another added, 'Insane redemption, this lad.'

''I'm happy for him. I've known him for a month and a half, and after hearing about all the criticism he's receiving, I prayed to God that he would score today, and he did,' another fan wrote.

How Ferran Torres Led Spain to Their Second World Cup Title

Spain dominated possession for most of the contest but could not find a breakthrough against a resolute Argentina side marshalled by Martínez. The game shifted just before the hour mark when Argentina's Enzo Fernández was sent off for a reckless foul on Pau Cubarsí, leaving the defending champions to see out the rest of the match with 10 men.

Torres was introduced as a 62nd-minute substitute for Mikel Oyarzabal, and his impact arrived in the 106th minute of extra time. Nico Williams headed Pedro Porro's cross into his path, and Torres finished from close range to break the deadlock.

The goal proved decisive, sealing a 1-0 win and Spain's second World Cup title, its first since 2010.

'I think in the end the goal came from 47 million people, not just those of us that are here,' Torres said following Spain's victory. 'Today destiny was written, it was made for us to win. We're far from our people today, but we tried to be as close as possible to them.'

Who Is Ferran Torres?

Torres, 26, was born on 29 February 2000 in Foios, a small town near Valencia, Spain. He came through Valencia's youth academy before moving to Manchester City and later Barcelona, where he now plays.

Since 2018, Torres has hosted Campus Ferran Torres, an annual football camp in his hometown of Foios, Valencia, for children aged roughly four to sixteen, depending on the edition. He has shared photos of himself spending time with participants during training sessions and other activities on social media.

Beyond football, the camp places a strong emphasis on values that Torres has publicly championed, including sustainability, environmental awareness, respect for animals and teamwork, with educational workshops and activities alongside the sporting programme. It is a project he has continued almost every summer since launching it, which explains why his social media regularly features him with young footballers rather than those appearances being isolated promotional events.