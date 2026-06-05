A devastating fire at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in South Delhi's Hauz Rani area has left at least 21 people dead and dozens more injured, prompting a wide-ranging investigation into the circumstances that turned the building into what officials described as a virtual death trap.

The blaze broke out at around 8.40am on Wednesday and rapidly spread through the narrow five-storey structure, trapping many occupants inside. While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, preliminary findings suggest it began in a restaurant operating on the ground floor.

As authorities piece together what happened, allegations of multiple safety violations have emerged. Investigators and eyewitnesses have pointed to a combination of unauthorised construction, blocked escape routes, sealed windows, and smoke-filled staircases that may have left occupants little chance of escaping safely. The tragedy has also raised serious questions about how the property was being operated and whether warning signs were overlooked before disaster struck.

A Building Filled With Alleged Safety Violations

As investigators examined the site, several alleged violations emerged that may help explain why so many people struggled to escape.

According to authorities, the property was licensed as a bed-and-breakfast with permission for only six rooms. However, officials found that it allegedly contained 26 rooms spread across multiple levels, including the basement and rooftop.

Questions have also been raised about the restaurant operating on the ground floor. Officials said the premises had permission only for a tea-and-snack shop, but a full-fledged restaurant was allegedly being run from the building. Authorities further stated that the structure lacked a sanctioned building plan or a fire safety no-objection certificate.

The physical layout of the building has also come under scrutiny. Officials said the structure had only one entry-exit point, while witnesses alleged that the windows were sealed and ventilation was poor. These conditions may have contributed to the smoke rapidly filling the building once the fire broke out.

AK Malik, Chief Fire Officer of DFS South Zone, described the structure as being enclosed on all sides.

'It is sealed from all four sides, as even in the front, there is a facade, and the windows are sealed. In buildings like these, it often happens that the fire spreads,' he said.

Malik also noted that the building was 'like a shaft', suggesting that smoke and heat could travel quickly through the structure.

The staircase, which served as the primary escape route, was soon engulfed by thick smoke. This effectively cut off access for guests on the upper floors and in the basement, leaving many trapped as conditions inside deteriorated.

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Desperate Escapes And Growing Questions

As flames and smoke spread through the building, many occupants were reportedly caught unaware. Some were asleep when the fire broke out, while others found themselves trapped as visibility worsened and escape routes became inaccessible.

Locals alleged that digital locks installed on room doors created additional difficulties for some occupants trying to flee.

According to residents, several people struggled to open the doors during the emergency, costing valuable time.

With conventional escape routes blocked, some guests resorted to desperate measures. Around nine to 10 people reportedly escaped by jumping from windows into a narrow lane beside the building. Residents gathered below and spread mattresses on the ground to cushion their falls.

Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, worked to pull people from the smoke-filled structure. Officials said at least 58 people were rescued and taken to hospitals. However, 21 victims were declared dead. Among them were nine Indians, eight of whom belonged to an extended family.

Many of those killed or injured were foreign nationals from Central Asian and African countries. Officials said they had been staying at the hotel while attending to relatives receiving treatment at the nearby Max Hospital.

Authorities warned that the death toll could still rise, with several injured victims remaining in critical condition.

The investigation has also led to legal action. Delhi Police arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj on Wednesday night after earlier issuing a look-out circular and launching a search operation to locate him and his wife.

As investigators continue to determine the exact cause of the fire, the emerging details paint a troubling picture of a building where alleged safety shortcomings, structural conditions, and blocked escape options may have combined with deadly consequences.