Prince Harry's return to the UK for the Invictus Games in July is not expected to trigger a reconciliation with Prince William, as royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed on Sky News Australia that the brothers' feud remains 'at an all-time high' and that hopes of a reunion have been dashed.

Harry, 41, is said to be hoping to bring Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, but there is no sign that his brother plans to meet him.

The duke's relationship with the Royal Family has long been strained, and each new visit to Britain tends to revive the same awkward question of whether travel will lead to contact. In this case, the answer appears to be no, at least based on what royal commentators are now saying publicly.

Prince Harry's Return Leaves Reunion Hope Looking Remote

Schofield told presenter Rita Panahi that 'actions have consequences and reconciliation with Prince William appears further away than ever before.' She added that Harry says he wants his children to know the United Kingdom, but she argued that the gulf between the two brothers cannot be repaired through media briefings or carefully timed remarks.

Her comments were blunt. 'The challenge is, that relationship can't be rebuilt through press briefings,' she said, before pointing to Harry's BBC sit-down and what she described as his team's handling of the security issue. Schofield went further still, saying that, in her opinion, it amounted to 'extortion' to refuse to bring the children around family members without preferred security arrangements. That was her characterisation, not a confirmed fact, and nothing in the available reporting suggests the matter has been resolved.

What is clear is that Harry's trip for the Invictus Games is being seen as a functional visit rather than a family breakthrough. Schofield said the event will always give him a reason to return to Britain, but not necessarily a route back into the heart of his family life. That distinction matters. A public appearance is one thing. A private meeting with William is another, and there is little in the current mood to suggest the latter is on the cards.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And The Children

The question of whether Meghan Markle will join her husband remains unresolved. The same is true for Archie and Lilibet. That uncertainty has become its own story, not least because the Sussex children are rarely seen in public and because every mention of them tends to sharpen the contrast between their private upbringing and the more visible lives of Prince William and Princess Kate's children.

Schofield said she did not believe William or the Princess of Wales had met Lilibet, and suggested that Harry and Meghan's children are missing out on the kind of cousin relationships enjoyed by Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. She described William and Kate's children as 'joyful' because of the strong family bonds they share, including with Zara Tindall's children and with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's families.

That comparison may be hard to verify from the outside, but it captures the broader point being made by royal watchers. Harry's children remain largely out of sight, while the Windsor side of the family continues to present a picture of closeness, however carefully managed. In that sense, the divide is not just between two brothers. It runs through the children as well.

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TalkTV personality Ash Gould added another layer to the discussion, saying Meghan would be reluctant to return because of the reception she might face in Britain. 'She would just get booed, wouldn't she?' he said, while adding that 'there is always an open door for Harry.' Again, that is opinion rather than evidence, but it reflects the unusually blunt way the Sussexes are still discussed whenever a UK visit is on the horizon.

For now, nothing confirmed in the reporting suggests a thaw between Harry and William. What is confirmed is that Harry is due back in the UK for the Invictus Games, that Meghan's attendance remains uncertain, and that the old family fracture has, if anything, become easier for commentators to describe and harder for the principals to repair.