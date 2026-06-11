Prince Harry has been urged to stay away from Saturday's Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace after a Daily Express poll found that a heavy majority of respondents did not want the Duke of Sussex to attend the King's official birthday event. The survey, published ahead of this week's royal gathering, suggested there is little appetite among those readers for Harry to make his first appearance at the ceremony since 2019.

Prince Harry has not attended Trooping the Colour since before his move to the United States in 2020 and before he ceased to be regarded as a working member of the Royal Family.

Saturday's event is not just another royal outing. It is one of the biggest fixtures in the calendar, built around the annual procession and the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance that still carries its own peculiar weight in the monarchy's public theatre.

Prince Harry And The Poll That Did The Rounds

The numbers behind the row were striking enough to do what these things are designed to do, which is travel. Of the 4,910 people who voted in the Daily Express poll, 4,687 said Harry should stay away from this week's event. Just 205 backed the idea of him attending, while 18 said they did not know.

That works out at roughly 95 per cent of respondents opposing any return. A website poll is not a national vote, obviously, and it tells us more about the people moved to click than the country at large. Still, it is a revealing snapshot of the mood among at least one slice of royal watchers, and it is not exactly subtle.

Prince Harry dropped from guest list for family wedding & World Cup events could be next.



Watch the FULL show now: https://t.co/mG0S2wbpcu pic.twitter.com/JDGjEo9tIw — The Nerve with Maureen Callahan (@TheNerveShow) June 11, 2026

Some of the comments published alongside the result were blunter still. One reader wrote, 'No! He's no longer an active member of the Institution, so his presence at this event is unnecessary...' Another said, 'I don't think Harry should attend Trooping The Colour as he stood down from royal duties.' Crude, maybe, but clear.

Trooping the Colour has, in recent years, been framed more tightly around working royals, not the wider family circle. Harry's changed status sits at the centre of this story, whether his supporters like it or not.

He is still a prince, still the King's son, still unavoidable in any conversation about the modern monarchy. But the institution has been keen to draw lines, and these ceremonial appearances are where those lines become visible.

Prince Harry Still Hangs Over Royal Family Set Pieces

That is why his absence can feel almost as loud as an appearance. The King and Queen are expected to step out with fellow working royals after the procession, keeping the focus squarely on the core group the Palace wants the public to see. Harry, now living in the US, remains outside that picture.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. The source material does not say that Harry plans to attend, nor does it provide any indication that an invitation has been extended or discussed publicly. For all the noise, this may be a debate around a scenario that was never on the table in the first place.

Trooping the Colour is taking place this Saturday - will Prince Harry be in town for the event? 👀 https://t.co/Hm4Y3cDDrQ — HELLO! (@hellomag) June 9, 2026

Even so, Prince Harry is not disappearing from the British royal conversation any time soon. The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK next month for the one year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games. That visit will put him back on home turf, back in headlines, and back under the same strange microscope that follows him almost everywhere.

Whether Meghan Markle and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will join him remains unknown. That uncertainty is part of the continuing fascination, and part of the messier truth here too.

Harry may no longer be a working royal, but every movement still becomes royal news, family drama, and public argument all at once. That's the thing about stepping back from the institution. You can leave the stage, but the stage does not always leave you.