Princess Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour 2026 has drawn renewed attention to a long-running royal rumour after a brief moment involving Prince George was caught on camera during the ceremony in London on 14 June. The exchange, which appeared to show the young royal reacting after he sneezed, prompted fresh online discussion about a years-old theory regarding Kate Middleton and horses.

It should be noted that a palace spokesperson has previously denied the rumour. A Kensington Palace representative told E! News in 2011 that the horse allergy theory was not true, and no official confirmation of any such condition has been issued since.

Trooping The Colour 2026 Moment Draws Attention

Footage of the balcony moment quickly circulated online, with viewers focusing on what some described as a reaction from Princess Kate following Prince George's unexpected movement during the flypast. Marie Claire reported that the moment has been interpreted by some royal watchers as further 'evidence' supporting a longstanding and officially unconfirmed theory about a possible sensitivity to horses.

InStyle, however, framed the exchange differently, describing it as a 'sweet' familial interaction between mother and son, with no suggestion of any health-related cause.

This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment is so sweet 📷 After sneezing on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour flypast, Prince George was quickly checked on by his mum, the Princess of Wales. But there was no need to worry - George sweetly reassured Kate pic.twitter.com/PqrjscQCb1 — The Princess of Wales (@KateMiddeltonuk) June 13, 2026

Kate Middleton and the Horse Allergy Theory

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The speculation is not new. According to Marie Claire, Clarisa Ru — whose husband served as president of the Santa Barbara Polo Club in 2011 — told People magazine that she had spoken with Kate, who reportedly said: 'I'm actually allergic to them, but the more time one spends with them the less allergic you become.' The palace denied the claim the same year.

Marie Claire also suggested that Kate's attendance at Royal Ascot, less frequent than some other senior royals, has occasionally been linked to this theory by royal watchers, though no official explanation has ever been given for her attendance patterns and the palace denial remains the only on-record statement on the matter.

Past Reports and the Palace Denial

The 2011 denial has not stopped the theory from resurfacing periodically, particularly at ceremonial events involving mounted regiments. The Trooping the Colour parade, held annually on the second Saturday of June to mark the monarch's official birthday, features horses prominently from the Household Cavalry and King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery alongside the Royal Family on the dais, making it a recurring focal point for the speculation. The theory has resurfaced at intervals across more than a decade, typically following ceremonial appearances or equestrian events.

Online responses to this year's footage have been mixed. Some social media users revisited the horse allergy theory; others dismissed the claims as overinterpretation of a normal parental reaction to a child sneezing.

What the Footage Actually Shows

The moment at the centre of the renewed discussion is, by the account of multiple outlets, a brief and unremarkable exchange: a mother reacting to her son sneezing during a public ceremony. Whether it constitutes evidence of anything beyond that remains, as it has for more than a decade, a matter of online speculation rather than established fact.

The palace denial from 2011 stands as the only official statement on record. Until that changes, the horse allergy theory remains unverified and officially disputed.