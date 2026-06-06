House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not mince words on Friday, telling Donald Trump to keep his hands off the New York Knicks' first NBA Finals run in 27 years.

Speaking to CNN's John Berman on News Central, the Brooklyn-born Democrat turned a question about Trump's reception at Madison Square Garden into a full-throated rebuke of the president's plan to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, 8 June.

The Knicks, who have not appeared in a Finals since 1999, hold a 1-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs after a 105-95 victory in Game 1 last Wednesday in San Antonio. For a city that has spent five decades chasing a second championship banner, the timing of the president's arrival at the world's most famous arena is, in Jeffries' view, rather unwelcome.

Jeffries Slams Trump's Plan to 'Inject Himself' Into Knicks Moment

Jeffries went straight for the jugular when Berman asked whether Trump would get a warm greeting from Knicks fans. 'I'm not sure it's going to be a good reception for him,' he said, before escalating quickly. 'Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing? Like literally, the Knicks haven't been in the NBA Finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We've embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself.'

The minority leader did not stop there. 'I mean, come on, seriously, give us a break,' Jeffries continued. 'Why doesn't this guy just focus on trying to improve the quality of life of the American people? Because the Trump economy has been a disaster.'

The remarks landed with particular sharpness given that Jeffries himself will not be courtside on Monday. Congress is in session next week, and he told both CNN and theGrio he intends to watch from Washington, DC, hoping to gather with friends and colleagues to catch the action.

Jeffries has been a Knicks supporter his entire life and represents New York's 8th Congressional District in Brooklyn. His frustration was not framed as a security or logistical objection but a cultural one: a city savouring a rare moment of sporting glory, he argued, should not have to share the spotlight with a president who polls poorly in New York.

Trump Confirms Game 3 Attendance at Dolan's Invitation

Trump's visit to MSG will carry a footnote in the history books. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that no sitting United States president has ever attended an NBA Finals game, making Monday night's appearance an unprecedented one. Silver welcomed the news, saying: 'President Trump is very much a New Yorker. I'm thrilled another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knicks team.'

Trump confirmed the plans himself in the Oval Office on Thursday, telling reporters he had accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan, a long-time ally who has donated to his political campaigns. 'The answer is yes. He's invited me, and I'm going. I'll be there. It could be Monday. Maybe I'll do both,' Trump said, leaving open the possibility of returning for Game 4 on Wednesday, 10 June. The White House officially added the Monday night appearance to Trump's schedule on Friday.

Trump's ties to Madison Square Garden run deep. He was a courtside fixture at Knicks games throughout his decades as a New York real estate figure, and Silver recalled attending many games and draft events with him before his political career.

The president even attended Game 3 of the 1994 NBA Finals at MSG, when the Knicks fell to the Houston Rockets. He spoke warmly about the current squad, praising the team's ability to contain San Antonio Spurs centre Victor Wembanyama: 'He's 7-foot-5 and he's got a great shot. But they find a way to do it. They're really great.'

A City's Moment and Who Gets to Own It

At the heart of the dispute is a deeper argument about whose celebration this really is. The 2026 NBA Finals is the Knicks' first since 1999, a rematch of that year's series, which the Spurs won in five games. New York has not won an NBA championship since 1973. For a franchise and a fanbase that has endured more than five decades of near-misses and dysfunction, the current run carries a weight that goes well beyond basketball.

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Jeffries, watching from his congressional office rather than from the floor of MSG, put the tension plainly: a city celebrating something it has waited 27 years for should not have to negotiate its joy around a presidential photo opportunity.

Trump, for his part, is unlikely to see it that way. He described the Knicks as 'amazing' and called Dolan 'a competitive guy' who has long wanted to win, framing his attendance as the enthusiasm of a fellow New Yorker rather than a political intrusion.

Game 3 tips off Monday night at Madison Square Garden; for at least one evening, the most contested arena in American politics may also be the most contested arena in American sport.