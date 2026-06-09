The 'Trump Curse' narrative is once again making the rounds online after the New York Knicks suffered their first loss in more than a month with President Donald Trump in attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks entered Monday night's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs riding a 13-game winning streak, the second-longest postseason streak in NBA playoff history. However, their run came to an end when the Spurs secured a 115-111 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Trump watched the game from Knicks owner James Dolan's private suite, but the President's presence became one of the night's biggest storylines long before the final buzzer.

The Knicks’ 13-game winning streak comes to an end after Trump attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals. #ETTD — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 9, 2026

Stephen Smith's Warning Goes Viral

Much of the attention centred on ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who openly criticised Donald Trump at the NBA Finals before tip-off.

Smith questioned the President's decision to attend the game and even joked that he would hold Trump responsible if New York lost.

'If they lose tonight? I'm looking right at him. I'm blaming him. I'm blaming the president of the United States of America if the New York Knicks lose this tonight,' Smith said.

He also argued that Madison Square Garden was not the ideal setting for a presidential visit, saying, 'This is not the place for the president to be coming. He knows it. He just doesn't care.'

Hours later, the Knicks winning streak ended, prompting fans to flood social media with Smith's comments and jokes about the so-called 'Trump Curse.'

Security Delays Frustrate Fans

Trump's appearance brought heightened security measures around the arena, including road closures and a strict no-bag policy.

Many fans reported long delays entering Madison Square Garden, with some claiming they spent hours waiting outside amid confusion over entry procedures.

Sports business analyst Darren Rovell shared comments from one frustrated attendee who said, 'There are hundreds, if not a thousand people, wandering around in giant herds not knowing where to go or how to get in.'

The disruptions quickly became a talking point among fans attending the game.

Trump Booed at Madison Square Garden

The President also received a hostile reception from portions of the crowd. Videos shared online showed Trump being booed during the national anthem, while protesters gathered outside the arena with signs criticising his visit. Some fans were also seen making gestures toward the presidential motorcade.

The reaction fueled debate online and added another layer of controversy to an already eventful night.

US President Donald Trump was loudly booed when he was shown on screens during the national anthem before Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. pic.twitter.com/vQe1AyOYoL — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 9, 2026

Michael Che, AOC, and Dan Pfeiffer Weigh In

Read more Trump Booed During National Anthem at NBA Finals Before Falling Silent While Crowd Jeers Grow Louder Trump Booed During National Anthem at NBA Finals Before Falling Silent While Crowd Jeers Grow Louder

Several public figures joined the conversation after the New York Knicks' loss.

Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che posted on Instagram, 'ya just haaaaaaad to invite trumpty dumpty..,' blaming Trump's presence in jest for the defeat.

Another viral moment came when footage circulated online appearing to show Trump with his eyes closed during the game. The clip prompted speculation that the president had fallen asleep.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded with a blunt message on social media: 'WAKE TF UP.'

Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer also piled on, writing on X: 'Trump goes to the Knicks game, gets booed, falls asleep on camera and Knicks lose for the first time in more than a month.'

He added, 'The guy just can't stop winning.'

Trump Fires Back at Stephen Smith

Following the game, Trump was asked about Smith's criticism.

Responding to questions about the commentator, who has previously discussed a potential future presidential run, Trump said Smith was a 'nice guy' but questioned whether he had the qualifications for the job.

'You need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ. I don't think Stephen has it,' Trump said.

The exchange ensured that the conversation surrounding the game extended far beyond basketball.

Why the 'Trump Curse' Is Trending

There is no evidence that Trump's attendance affected the outcome of the Knicks vs Spurs Game 3. Still, sports fans have always embraced superstitions, coincidences, and tongue-in-cheek theories after unexpected losses.

In this case, the combination of Stephen A. Smith on Trump, fan frustration over security delays, Trump being booed at Madison Square Garden, viral social media reactions, and the end of a historic Knicks winning streak created the perfect conditions for the 'Trump Curse' narrative to take off. Whether viewed as sports superstition or internet humour, Trump's appearance became almost as memorable as the game itself.