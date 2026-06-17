Congressional Republicans have unveiled the GOP VA Bill, a sprawling veterans package that promises new benefits but has quickly drawn fire from Democrats, union leaders and some veterans' groups in Washington, DC, this month.

House and Senate veterans' committee chairmen introduced the Take Care of America's Veterans Act on 10 June, a 554-page package built around more than 60 bills and presented as a way to improve care, benefits and services for veterans, service members, survivors and VA staff.

Republicans say the GOP VA Bill would help move the Major Richard Star Act forward alongside other reforms, while critics say it bundles in cuts and workplace changes that veterans will end up paying for.

At the centre of the row is a familiar Washington trick, only this time the stakes are raw. Democrats have been trying to force a clean vote on the Major Richard Star Act through a discharge petition, and the petition was reported to be just five signatures short of the 218 needed when the wider package landed on the table.

The result is a bill that looks, on paper, like a grand compromise and, in practice, like a new front in the old fight over whether veterans' care should be expanded by trimming elsewhere.

Putting Benefits And Bargaining Rights In One Bundle

Chairman Mike Bost said Republicans had found 'a path forward' for the Major Richard Star Act and for more than 60 bipartisan bills intended to 'protect healthcare access' and 'cut out the red tape' in the VA disability system.

He cast the measure as a practical fix for veterans and families who have waited too long for Congress to act, and argued that the package would put 'veterans, not government bureaucracy' back at the centre of the department's mission.

That optimism has not survived contact with the bill's critics. AFGE, the largest union representing VA workers, said the legislation would strip workplace rights from thousands of VA psychologists by shifting them fully into the Title 38 personnel system, where collective bargaining rights are narrower than under the current hybrid arrangement.

GOP's VA overhaul bill narrows some employees' rights, spurs privatization, union says https://t.co/8AHICI01vm — Gideon Blustein (@GideonBlustein) June 17, 2026

The union said about 5,000 psychologists would be affected and warned that the move would make it harder to recruit and retain clinicians, which is hardly the sort of efficiency one advertises with a straight face.

Everett Kelley, AFGE's national president, said eliminating those rights 'will do nothing to improve the delivery of health care services' and would instead hurt the VA's ability to hire the quality professionals veterans deserve.

The union also argued that the bill would expand the use of private, for-profit care through the Veterans Community Care Program, a policy labour groups have long attacked as a quiet route towards privatisation.

GOP VA Bill Draws Fire Over Benefit Cuts

The sharpest objection, though, is financial. AFGE said veterans' groups including Disabled American Veterans and Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee ranking member Richard Blumenthal have opposed the package largely because it could cut at least $60 billion (£44.75 billion) from veterans' benefits over the next decade.

The group said the bill would shift costs by changing the VA rating schedule for tinnitus and obstructive sleep apnoea, conditions it described as common among veterans exposed to combat-related trauma.

Rep. Mark Takano, who leads the discharge petition for the Major Richard Star Act, called the timing of the Republican plan 'a distraction' and said 'veterans would pay for' it.

He argued that Republicans were using a popular bipartisan bill as cover for cuts to existing benefits, telling supporters that the plan asks 'the next generation of veterans to pick up the tab for the last.'

Republicans are holding the Major Richard Star Act hostage while they propose devastating cuts to veterans’ disability benefits.



We need a vote on my legislation to ensure combat-injured veterans receive the benefits they have earned. pic.twitter.com/gmZuSQlFLY — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 17, 2026

Veterans of Foreign Wars made a similar argument, saying it 'strongly opposes' the package as drafted because it would finance expanded benefits by 'changing the VA rating schedule' rather than treating veterans' benefits as an earned obligation.

Carol Whitmore, the VFW's national commander, said that promise should not be paid for through offsets or reductions that place further burdens on veterans, military families and survivors.

There is, to be fair, a real policy split here, not just political theatre. Republican sponsors say the bill would expand access and benefits while streamlining the VA, but unions and critics see a package that trades one set of veterans' gains for another set of losses, with private care and personnel changes woven into the same legislation.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the fight over the GOP VA Bill now looks set to become a test of how far Congress is willing to go in the name of reform.