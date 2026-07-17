US Vice President JD Vance has accused some members of the Israeli government of attempting to influence American public opinion to undermine Washington's negotiations with Iran and prolong the conflict.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Vance alleged that certain Israeli officials had backed a well-funded campaign to derail diplomatic efforts, marking one of his strongest public criticisms yet of elements within Israel's leadership.

The comments came after the United States and Iran reached a memorandum of understanding last month that kept formal negotiations alive, included a now-abandoned 60-day ceasefire, and outlined plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Although the agreement briefly eased tensions, fighting has since intensified, with the US stepping up strikes on Iran while Tehran has launched attacks against American allies in the region.

Vance Says Israeli Officials Tried to Influence US Opinion

During the interview with Joe Rogan, Vance said he trusted some members of the Israeli government but believed others were actively trying to shape American opinion to keep the conflict going.

He claimed there had been a discreet, well-funded effort to undermine negotiations with Tehran because some Israeli leaders opposed the agreement reached by Washington and Iran. Vance also said he believed there was 'exact evidence' that certain Israeli officials disliked the deal and wanted to prevent it from succeeding.

Asked about the vice president's comments, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump would agree that foreign governments regularly attempt to influence American public opinion.

Vance stressed that he was less concerned about foreign governments trying to advance their own interests than about whether US leaders allowed those efforts to shape American policy. He argued that Washington should make decisions based on its own national interests rather than external political pressure.

The vice president has played a prominent role in the administration's diplomatic efforts with Iran. He attended negotiations in Pakistan in April before travelling to Switzerland in June for the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

US-Iran Talks Continue as Israel Remains Opposed

While Washington has continued pursuing diplomacy alongside military operations, Israel has maintained that Iran remains an existential threat and has called for the complete dismantling of Tehran's nuclear and missile programmes, as well as regime change.

Vance has previously warned Israeli politicians against criticising the United States over its attempts to extend the ceasefire, arguing that America remains Israel's most important international ally.

The current conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched extensive strikes on Iran in February. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and US-allied countries across the Gulf, while the fighting has also spread into Lebanon.

Although negotiations remain ongoing, recent attacks around the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted how fragile the diplomatic process has become.

The political debate in Washington has also become increasingly divided.

Read more 'Madder at Israelis Than Iranians': Donald Trump Reportedly in 'Full Panic' Over Plot to Trick US Into Full-Blown War 'Madder at Israelis Than Iranians': Donald Trump Reportedly in 'Full Panic' Over Plot to Trick US Into Full-Blown War

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives rejected a proposal to end billions of dollars in American aid to Israel. The measure failed by 314 votes to 104, although several Democratic lawmakers supported reducing the funding, reflecting a broader shift within parts of the party over continued military assistance to Israel.

Vance's comments are among the clearest indications yet that divisions over Israel's approach to the Iran conflict are emerging not only between Washington and Jerusalem but also within American politics itself.

Where the US-Iran Peace Talks Stand Now

As of 17 July 2026, US-Iran peace efforts remain alive but increasingly fragile.

Although Washington and Tehran are still communicating through mediators and the White House has said Iran remains interested in reaching a deal, the June memorandum of understanding has largely broken down after the collapse of its 60-day ceasefire and renewed fighting.

Tensions have escalated again over the Strait of Hormuz, with the US carrying out fresh strikes on Iranian targets while Tehran has responded with attacks on US interests and regional allies. Even so, mediators continue to push for negotiations, leaving diplomacy on the table despite the worsening military conflict.