Marco Rubio said he did not believe Washington faced an imminent threat, while calling some intelligence sources 'liars and criminals' after being asked about CNN's report on possible Iranian plans for an attack in the US capital.

The US Secretary of State made the remarks during a press exchange in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. He later clarified that his criticism was directed at intelligence sources generally, not specifically at the people cited in CNN's reporting.

The exchange came amid scrutiny of intelligence assessments concerning possible threats to senior figures in Donald Trump's administration.

Rubio Delivers Blistering Attack on Intelligence Sources

Rubio was asked about the reported Iranian threat and the credibility of people providing information to journalists.

'Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals,' Rubio told reporters.

Q: Do you have any intelligence about the CNN report regarding the dirty bomb and Iran?



RUBIO: First of all, I had intelligence. It would be intelligence. It would be classified. These people that go around just talking about stuff. Let me tell you guys something. Some of your… pic.twitter.com/qBIhSByrf3 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2026

He questioned whether some individuals had genuine access to the information they claimed to possess. He also suggested that others might be disclosing genuine intelligence through improper channels.

'I'm not talking about that report in specific, just in general,' Rubio clarified.

Turning to the specific report, Rubio said the US was always alert to anyone seeking to harm the country or its people. Authorities received threat information every day, he said, but most reports were not credible and still required follow-up.

His remarks did not establish that the individuals cited by CNN had fabricated information or committed a crime.

Is Washington Facing an Imminent Iranian Attack?

CNN's report cited seven US officials familiar with intelligence assessments concerning an alleged Iranian threat. According to the report, US intelligence indicated that Iran was developing options to potentially target senior Trump administration officials in Washington, DC, with a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapon.

The report did not establish that an attack was imminent, or that Tehran had committed to carrying out an operation. Officials were reportedly divided over whether Iran had the capability to do so or would attempt to carry out the alleged plot.

A dirty bomb is not a nuclear weapon. It uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material, potentially contaminating an area and causing public alarm and disruption.

Rubio Rejects Immediate Threat Concerns as Trump Responds

Asked directly whether he was concerned about an imminent attack on Washington, Rubio replied: 'I am not.'

He added: 'I don't think there's any imminent threat.'

Trump also addressed the allegations in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November. He said the US was looking into the report and taking the possibility seriously.

Asked about the prospect of an attack, Trump warned: 'Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.' He added that he hoped there was no imminent threat.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei rejected the allegations on Tuesday, describing them as 'baseless' and a 'fabricated media narrative'.

The White House said it was monitoring potential threats but maintained there were no credible threats to the US homeland at the time.

Intelligence Dispute Raises Fresh Questions

The exchange highlighted tensions over intelligence disclosures and journalists' reliance on confidential government sources. Rubio questioned the credibility of some sources but did not publicly confirm or disprove the specific allegations concerning Iran.

CNN's report remains an account of intelligence assessments, not independently established evidence that Tehran has committed to an attack or that Washington faces an imminent threat. The distinction matters: Rubio's general criticism of intelligence sources does not, by itself, substantiate or discredit the claims attributed to them.