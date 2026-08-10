At least 22 people have been killed after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia, trapping residents in collapsed buildings in Cali and driving up the death toll in Pereira, officials said.

The earthquake hit at about 7.34am local time on Monday near San José del Palmar in Chocó, according to preliminary seismic data. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

Death Toll Rises as Rescue Efforts Continue

At least 18 people were reported dead in Pereira, according to local officials, while deaths were also reported in Manizales. Authorities in Cali said people were trapped after buildings collapsed, which prompted emergency crews to begin search-and-rescue operations. Officials were assessing casualties and damage across several affected areas.

The death toll remained subject to change as authorities continued to receive reports from hospitals and local emergency teams. Officials were also working to establish the number of people injured or missing.

Cali Reports Collapsed Buildings

Cali reported some of the most significant structural damage after the earthquake. Local officials said at least 20 buildings had collapsed or suffered major damage, with people trapped at some sites.

Colombia: Significant damage reported in Pereira following the powerful M7.2 earthquake earlier.



Buildings have collapsed, with reports of people trapped beneath the rubble. pic.twitter.com/o1ZlmBiaP5 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 10, 2026

Rescue teams were sent to affected buildings as authorities assessed the condition of nearby structures. Emergency workers were also checking buildings before allowing people to return.

In Manizales, the historic cathedral suffered damage after the earthquake. Authorities were carrying out inspections across the city.

Quibdó, in Chocó and closer to the epicentre, also reported damage and injuries. Officials in the department said emergency teams were assessing affected communities.

Earthquake Felt Across Colombia

The earthquake was centred near San José del Palmar at a depth of roughly 100 kilometres, according to preliminary estimates. Strong shaking was reported in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali. The earthquake was also felt in parts of Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama.

The Servicio Geológico Colombiano said the earthquake was the strongest recorded in Colombia in about a decade, according to its preliminary assessment. Seismic agencies continued to monitor the region for aftershocks as emergency operations remained under way.

No Tsunami Threat Reported

🗣️ Con relación al sismo ocurrido hoy, 10 de agosto, a las 7:34 a. m., con epicentro en San José del Palmar, Chocó, el Servicio Geológico Colombiano informa que el evento tuvo una magnitud de 7,4 y una profundidad de aproximadamente 103 km, convirtiéndose en el sismo de mayor… pic.twitter.com/x1CsPDjicG — Servicio Geológico Colombiano (@sgcol) August 10, 2026

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake did not pose a tsunami threat. The centre's assessment covered the Pacific coastline after the earthquake struck near Colombia's western region.

No tsunami warning was issued as a result of the event. Authorities continued to focus on the earthquake's direct impact, including casualties, collapsed structures and people reported trapped.

Government Activates Emergency Response

President Abelardo de la Espriella's government activated an emergency response after the earthquake. National and local authorities were coordinating rescue operations and damage assessments in affected areas.

Emergency services were also working with hospitals to respond to casualties. Authorities urged residents to stay away from damaged buildings until they had been inspected.

Rescue teams faced the additional task of assessing structures that may have been weakened by the initial shaking. Officials were also reviewing damage to roads and other infrastructure in affected departments.

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Damage Assessment Under Way

Emergency agencies continued to collect reports from municipalities across western Colombia. The epicentre was in Chocó, but the earthquake affected a much wider area, with strong shaking reported in several major cities.

Authorities were expected to provide further updates on casualties, damage and rescue operations as assessments continued. The immediate focus remained on reaching people trapped in collapsed structures and treating those injured in the earthquake.