Donald Trump came under fresh criticism at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, after cameras caught him pulling Brigitte Macron in for a kiss as he said goodbye to Emmanuel Macron. The brief exchange, which unfolded after a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles, was quickly clipped, shared and picked apart online, with viewers describing it as awkward, overfamiliar and, to some, plain uncomfortable.

The news came after Trump attended the annual gathering of leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK. According to the White House, he also signed a peace deal at the summit's state dinner, bringing a months-long standoff between Washington and Tehran to a close. That was the formal backdrop. The footage with the Macrons was the human one, and it is always the human one that travels fastest.

Trump And Brigitte Macron's Kiss Draws The Sharpest Reaction

The moment itself was short. Trump and Emmanuel Macron embraced, exchanged a few words and then Trump turned to Brigitte Macron. He appeared to pull her in for a kiss on the cheek, said something to her and tapped her on the shoulder before moving on. Nothing dramatic happened in the physical sense. Yet online, the clip landed like a match in dry grass.

Fox News viewers were among those who reacted fastest. One wrote that 'la bise' is meant to be 'two air kisses or just pecks on the cheek, not two planted kisses,' adding that Trump had 'overstepped the mark with Mme Macron.' Another said, 'I would not let him touch any of my family. He is the most disgustingly gross person.' That is the internet in one neat, ugly sentence.

YIKES!



Check out Brigitte Macron’s reaction after Donald Trump leaned on her for a second time!



Was she trying to get away from him? pic.twitter.com/QJIDcEGUXu — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) June 18, 2026

Others focused on body language, which is always a favourite pastime when political optics are involved. One viewer said, 'Notice how she recoils from him,' while another added, 'Look at her body language, she doesn't want to be anywhere near him!' There was also the sort of snide, throwaway commentary social media does so well, with one user joking that she would not have wanted to 'wash off his bronze makeup from her face.' Cruel, but not exactly subtle.

The whole thing was arguably made more combustible by the fact that it followed another Trump and Brigitte Macron moment from the day before. That earlier clip showed Trump holding onto her hand for an extended period during what viewers described as a handshake tug of war. It was the sort of footage that does not need much editing to become its own tiny scandal.

The Handshake Footage Kept The Story Alive

On X, Aaron Rupar highlighted the earlier moment, posting, 'Trump does his weird handshake tug of war with Brigitte Macron.' The clip showed Trump apparently keeping a firm grip as the two spoke, prompting another round of online judgement about how long the contact lasted and whether Macron looked visibly uneasy.

Trump does his weird handshake tug of war with Brigitte Macron..... pic.twitter.com/VzsDtLkfPS — Daisy (@DaizyZeeX) June 16, 2026

Social media users did what social media users always do. They zoomed in, slowed the video down, replayed it and turned a split second of body language into a wider moral verdict. One user called the behaviour 'disgusting' and 'inappropriate,' while another suggested that Trump held Brigitte Macron's hand far longer than he had held Emmanuel Macron's. The implication was clear enough. The men got a brisk political clasp. The first lady got the sticky version.

The clip does not tell readers what either person intended, and no official explanation was included in the footage that circulated online. Still, in an age where every gesture from a global figure can be turned into a talking point within minutes, Trump's interaction with Brigitte Macron was never likely to pass quietly.

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That is especially true when the images arrive on the heels of already familiar public scrutiny. Trump, 80, has spent years turning small physical exchanges into big online arguments, often without saying a word. This one was no different. A goodbye, a kiss on the cheek, a hand on the shoulder, and suddenly the internet was back in full session, reading intent into every frame.

By the time the clips had done the rounds, the question was no longer what happened. It was what people thought they saw. And that, in the modern news cycle, is usually enough.