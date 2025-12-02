A new federal website designed to help Americans access cheaper prescription drugs has already attracted controversy before its official launch. The site, TrumpRx.gov, features what appears to be an AI‑generated image of a child with six toes sprinting across a beach towards a US flag missing its stars.

The unusual imagery has raised questions about the quality and oversight of the project, which is being developed by the National Design Studio, a government digital team created under an executive order in August 2025.

Design Philosophy Under Fire

TrumpRx is one of several sites produced by the National Design Studio, alongside NDStudio.gov, AmericaByDesign.gov, and Genesis.energy.gov. The studio, led by Airbnb co‑founder Joe Gebbia, was tasked with making federal websites 'usable and beautiful'.

However, the studio's output has faced ridicule for visual errors, including the image of a child running towards a US flag that appears to be missing its stars. This follows the reception of the 'Trump Gold Card' immigration site, which was widely criticised for its superficial aesthetic.

The Shift from 18F to NDS

The controversy highlights a deeper structural shift in government technology. The closure of 18F, the General Services Administration office that previously supported agencies in building secure and accessible services, has left critics questioning whether the new studio has the technical expertise required.

Unlike 18F, which prioritised backend functionality and user-centric design for diverse populations, the NDS appears focused on visual impact. Accessibility specialist Anna Cook warned that the use of unedited AI‑generated code could introduce vulnerabilities, noting that 'a qualified tech team would have at least fixed these issues before pushing the sites into production'.

Privacy and HIPAA Compliance

The stakes for TrumpRx are significantly higher than for informational sites. When the platform goes live in 2026, it is expected to allow users to search for and purchase prescriptions directly. That process would involve entering detailed medical records, raising concerns about compliance with privacy laws.

Handling Protected Health Information (PHI) requires strict adherence to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which mandates rigorous encryption and data handling protocols.

Digital designer Christopher Butler questioned the studio's readiness for such a task. 'If I do it through a pharmacy and an actual health care provider, they've been going through the requirements for HIPAA compliance for decades,' he stated. 'I don't necessarily trust that the guy from Airbnb has any background in that, and the "DOGE bros" have any care for that.'

Critics argue that while the site's aesthetic may appear modern, the underlying systems may not meet the standards required for handling sensitive health data.

Accessibility Challenges and Legal Standards

Beyond privacy, experts have also flagged accessibility issues. Ethan Marcotte, a former 18F staffer, warned that some National Design Studio sites require multi‑megabyte downloads just to load a landing page, making them difficult to access for users with older devices or limited data plans.

This 'bloat' contradicts the federal mandate to serve all citizens, regardless of their hardware or internet speed.

Chris Hinds, chief operating officer of Equaliz Digital, reviewed several of the studio's builds and found low‑contrast text and broken heading structures that 'could be in violation' of federal accessibility rules. He added: 'None of these sites come close to meeting that standard,' referring to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) that underpin disability access laws such as Section 508.

Aesthetic Versus Function

Gebbia has defended the design approach, saying he wants government sites to feel like an Apple Store, with 'beautifully designed' interfaces and 'great user experience'. However, critics argue that the emphasis on appearance may come at the expense of functionality and trust.

The bizarre six‑toed child image has become symbolic of these concerns, highlighting the risks of relying too heavily on AI‑generated content without adequate oversight. For a site intended to handle sensitive medical information, experts warn that credibility and compliance should take precedence over aesthetics.

As TrumpRx prepares for its 2026 launch, the debate underscores the challenges of balancing innovation with responsibility in government technology. The controversy suggests that the administration's push for design‑driven services may face significant hurdles if it cannot meet the basic standards of security, privacy and accessibility.