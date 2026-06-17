Donald Trump appeared to grab on to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support as he climbed a single step during a group photo at the G7 summit on Tuesday afternoon, in a moment that quickly reignited questions about the 80-year-old US president's health.

Footage of the short but awkward exchange shows Trump reaching for Modi's arm and seeming to rely on the Indian leader's assistance as they walked into position with other world leaders. While the rest of the G7 leaders negotiated the low step without any visible difficulty, Modi appeared to steady Trump before the pair moved into place for the official photograph.

NOW: G7 leaders gather in Geneva as the summit officially gets underway.



President Trump's Iran peace deal has been a major focus of discussions so far, as world leaders also address efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine and challenges facing the global economy. pic.twitter.com/90DLvkS2sr — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2026

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi Under Scrutiny at G7

The mounting attention on Trump's physical condition during his second term, with critics and supporters alike parsing every public appearance for signs of frailty. The G7 clip, shared widely on social media, shows Trump apparently wobbling as he approaches the platform, repeatedly shifting his weight and only managing to stand fully still at the last second as the shutters clicked.

Online, the brief stumble was immediately folded into a broader narrative that has trailed Trump for some time. The US leader has previously faced accusations that the White House is playing down or obscuring health issues, including reported problems with his knees. Those allegations have never been formally substantiated, but they have stuck around, partly because each fresh video is treated as a new clue by an increasingly forensic public.

The 80-year-old's appearance has become part of that public obsession. Commentators have fixated on images of his discoloured hands and swollen ankles and on reports of frequent trips to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington DC. His tendency to appear drowsy or to struggle to stay awake during some televised events has been lumped into the same storyline, whether fairly or not.

White House physicians have publicly attributed the mottled look of his hands to chronic venous insufficiency, a vein disorder that can also cause ankles to swell. On paper that is a relatively common condition in older adults. In practice, it has done little to cool speculation that Trump is in worse shape than his team is willing to admit.

G7 Moment Fuels Online Theories About Donald Trump's Health

This latest flare‑up comes hard on the heels of a particularly intense week of scrutiny, during which Americans questioned Trump's health at least six separate times, according to social media tracking cited by reports. Much of that attention revolved around new close‑ups of his hands, taken at a press briefing in Wisconsin earlier this month, which some users harshly compared to those of 'a dead person.'

A separate video, highlighted by the Daily Express UK, showed Trump appearing to struggle to walk in a straight line and clutching the edges of a desk while seated. That clip, too, triggered an avalanche of commentary focused narrowly on his hands, with every frame slowed and magnified for supposed evidence of decline.

Meloni looks like she wants off the planet as Trump rants and raves at length to G7 leaders about UFC pic.twitter.com/JiZFPENYQn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026

Under one such post, one viewer wrote: 'It looks like they added a mannequin hand onto him!' Another asked bluntly: 'Not even trying to hide it. What's going on?' A third commenter zeroed in on his index finger, claiming: 'OMG. What is wrong with his pointing finger? It looks like it's about to fall off his hand.'

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Others speculated about the cause of what appeared to be bruising or a wound. 'Trump doesn't do any physical labour. How did he get a wound like this?' one user asked. Another added: 'Look at his hand, and especially that finger! It's more than bruised!' None of those claims has been supported by medical documentation, and the White House has not provided any detailed explanation beyond the venous condition already cited.

On its own, Tuesday's incident at the G7 might have passed as an unremarkable moment of caution from an older man on a raised platform. But because it involves Trump, now 80 and under constant camera surveillance, it has been folded into a running argument about age, capacity and transparency in Washington.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he is fit for office and capable of handling the stress of the Oval Office. Yet the doubts are persistent, in part because many Americans watched similar debates swirl around his predecessor, former president Joe Biden, and are now replaying the same concerns with a different occupant of the White House.

For voters trying to make sense of it all, there are only fragments to work with: short clips, grainy zoom‑ins, terse doctors' notes and the occasional unsteady moment on an international stage. Until officials release more comprehensive medical information, nothing about the president's private health status is confirmed, and every new stumble or close‑up will continue to be taken, as it probably should be, with a grain of salt.