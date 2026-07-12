Katie Price appeared without her wedding ring in a social media post on Friday, a day after the former glamour model said on 'This Morning' that her family did not want to meet her fourth husband, Lee Andrews. The image arrived as 'Katie Price: Nothing To Hide,' her new Sky documentary, placed renewed attention on the speed of the couple's January wedding in Dubai and the misgivings voiced by those closest to her.

The news came after Price, 48, discussed the situation while promoting the documentary on Wednesday. She said her relatives' refusal to meet Andrews was rooted in concern rather than hostility, telling viewers, 'My family don't want nothing to do with him. And you can't blame them because of what's out there.'

Price had been photographed wearing the large ring earlier in the week during the 'This Morning' appearance. In Friday's mirror selfie, posted before she went swimming, the ring was absent as she wore a bright pink bikini and wrote, 'Good morning! Time for a dip in the pool!' Whether that omission means anything at all is unclear.

A ring off for a swim is hardly proof of a marriage in trouble, but, in the peculiar theatre of celebrity social media, it does not take much for speculation to take hold.

Katie Price's Family Fears Laid Bare

The documentary puts Price's family at the centre of a difficult, and at times starkly frank, discussion about her decision to marry Andrews shortly after they met in person. Price said she wanted her relatives to give him a chance, but accepted that they believed they were protecting her. 'I want them to, but at the moment they're like, 'No,' because they're protecting me,' she said.

That concern is not presented as abstract family anxiety. Price has spoken publicly about turbulent past relationships, and the programme captures relatives questioning whether another whirlwind romance is repeating old patterns.

There is an uncomfortable bluntness to it, which is probably the point. Family members are not offering polished television soundbites. They are expressing mistrust, frustration and, underneath it, fear. Her son Junior Andre called the marriage 'the most silliest, stupidest thing.' Her stepfather, Paul Price, said he was '100 percent' furious when he learned that she had travelled to Dubai to marry Andrews.

Those remarks are severe, especially from people who have lived alongside Price's public life for years. They also explain why the missing ring has drawn so much attention. The photograph is one small detail. The documentary's wider picture is considerably messier.

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Lee Andrews Claims Shadow Katie Price Marriage

Andrews has attracted newspaper scrutiny since entering Price's life, with claims about his background now forming part of the story around the marriage. He has described himself as a self-made millionaire, claimed that he was abducted and imprisoned in connection with espionage, and said that he holds a Cambridge degree.

Multiple former partners have accused Andrews of being a habitual fraudster. He disputes those allegations. The documentary and Price's television appearance do not establish those claims as fact, but they clearly shape her family's reaction and the public suspicion surrounding him.

Price's sister Sophie had already aired her concerns on the pair's podcast. She told Price that Andrews had been 'massively mugging you off' after he failed to arrive in the UK for a scheduled television appearance.

That moment, far from a throwaway family row, became part of a growing pattern in which people around Price appeared to be asking the same question: Is he who he says he is? The couple have remained under scrutiny since their Dubai ceremony. Andrews' continued absence from the UK led to rumours before it emerged that he had been held in Dubai over a civil matter. The detail fed a familiar cycle of speculation around the pair, with fragments of information quickly filling the vacuum left by a relationship conducted so publicly and explained so sparingly.

Yet Price has not disowned Andrews. She recently described him on social media as her 'perfect match' after travelling to Dubai to see him, standing by him despite the concerns aired by her family and the allegations he denies. That is the awkward tension running through 'Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.' Price is insisting on her own judgement while her relatives, very publicly, say they do not trust the man she married.

The missing ring may turn out to be nothing more than practical poolside stuff. But the family's refusal to meet Andrews is not a rumour, and it leaves the documentary with a rather bleak question hanging over it.