A street shooting near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, left 12 people injured on Saturday, 6 June, including a 14-year-old, as police said they believe at least two gunmen were 'shooting at each other' in the middle of a crowded neighbourhood event.

The news came after what had begun as a routine early-summer weekend in Toledo's Old West End, a historic district that spends three days each year throwing open its streets to music stages, food stalls and children's activities.

The Old West End Festival has long sold itself as a family affair. By early Saturday evening, that image had been replaced by emergency sirens and cordons.

Toledo police said officers were first called at about 5:37 p.m. local time to a report of 'a person shot' near Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, just off the festival area. When they arrived, they found not one casualty but multiple people on the ground with gunshot wounds.

'Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment,' the force said in a statement on its Facebook page, adding that officers were 'actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved.'

How Toledo Ohio Shooting Unfolded

Investigators now believe the violence centred on at least two people exchanging fire rather than a single gunman spraying festivalgoers at random. At a press conference later on Saturday, Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan told reporters, 'We believe there were two shooters who were probably shooting at each other.'

It is a grimly familiar detail in American gun crime, but one that matters here. If correct, it suggests a personal dispute or confrontation spilling into public space, rather than a premeditated attack on the festival itself. Either way, dozens of people in range had no say in the matter.

No arrests have been made, and police have not publicly identified any suspect. The investigation has spread out from the original 999 call, with officers processing several scenes in the area of Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue. The Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are assisting.

Residents were urged to avoid the affected blocks and to expect a heavy police presence while detectives mapped bullet trajectories, collected shell casings and tried to piece together who fired first and why. Officials have not said how many rounds were discharged or what type of weapons were used.

What they have confirmed is the toll. Twelve people were shot, according to the Associated Press, with victims ranging in age from 14 to 61. Two remain in critical condition in local hospitals.

Police have not released names, and there was no immediate update on whether those fighting for their lives were involved in the confrontation or simply in the wrong place at the wrong moment.

Old West End Festival Reels After Shooting

For organisers of the Old West End Festival, the Toledo Ohio shooting cut across what should have been its final day. The event, which typically draws large crowds to enjoy live bands, house tours, food markets and children's entertainment, was scheduled to continue into Sunday, 7 June.

Instead, organisers cancelled the remaining programme after overnight discussions with law enforcement and community leaders. In a statement, they said, 'We are heartbroken about those who were injured at the Old West End Festival. Many people want to know how we proceed from such a dark place.

After discussion with festival organisers [and] law enforcement ... we feel that it would not be compassionate, responsible, or possible to continue the festival.'

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Heffernan, clearly frustrated, acknowledged that officers had anticipated the risks that come with any major public gathering. 'It's just a shame when a few people, for whatever reasons ... decide to disrupt something that has been a beloved community event for many, many years,' he said.

'We had the security in place so that something like this wouldn't happen and, unfortunately, best laid plans, it happened anyway.'

That admission captures an uncomfortable reality for American cities. You can fill a festival with uniformed officers, roadblocks and surveillance. You can still find yourself dealing with two people who choose to settle a score with guns, surrounded by bystanders who had gone out for an evening of music and food.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward, including anyone who filmed the chaos on their phones before, during or after the shooting. The Toledo Police Department asked people with information to contact Crime Stoppers by call or text 419-255-1111.

For now, officials are keeping a tight grip on what they release. Motive, identities and the exact sequence of events remain unconfirmed and should be treated with caution until investigators finish the slow, unglamorous work of interviews and forensic checks.