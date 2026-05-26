NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin became the focus of widespread online discussion after her reaction during a shooting incident outside the White House was captured live on camera. The footage, recorded on 23 May while reporters were preparing broadcasts on the North Lawn, quickly spread across TikTok, X and Threads after viewers compared how different journalists reacted as gunfire erupted nearby.

Authorities later confirmed that 21-year-old Nasire Best approached a Secret Service checkpoint outside the White House and opened fire, injuring a bystander before being shot dead by Secret Service agents. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time and was not injured during the incident.

The viral clips soon fuelled wider online debates about 'white privilege', public safety awareness and how different people respond to danger in high-pressure situations. While some social media users argued the footage reflected differences in lived experiences and exposure to violence, others criticised attempts to attach political or racial interpretations to reactions captured during a chaotic emergency situation.

Live Broadcast Captured Immediate Reactions

The footage showed Tsirkin appearing briefly confused after hearing the gunfire while preparing for a live segment outside the White House. In video later shared online and reported by People magazine, Tsirkin could be heard asking, 'What is that?' before a cameraman responded, 'It sounds like fireworks.'

Moments later, Tsirkin and other journalists were seen running toward the White House briefing room as Secret Service agents responded to the incident. Viral clips appeared to show some journalists ducking for cover immediately while others hesitated or looked around in confusion before running.

This reporter has the survival instincts of a lemming. pic.twitter.com/LV2tIJ8QAM — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) May 24, 2026

Separate footage shared by ABC News correspondent Selina Wang also showed journalists reacting to the shooting from the North Lawn during the unfolding security response. As the clips spread online, users began comparing how different reporters responded once the gunshots started.

Social Media Users Debate 'White Privilege'

Some social media users jokingly compared the clip to horror film stereotypes involving characters investigating strange noises rather than immediately escaping danger. Others argued the footage reflected broader conversations surrounding privilege, personal experiences and exposure to violence.

Read more Who Is Julie Tsirkin, Viral 'Clueless Reporter' in White House Shooting Coverage? Who Is Julie Tsirkin, Viral 'Clueless Reporter' in White House Shooting Coverage?

One viral Threads comment read, 'People who historically feel very safe because they're the cause of danger vs people who are historically the targets of that danger.'

Another user wrote, 'Proof that white privilege is real. So much so that privileged white people don't even process danger.'

Other users rejected those interpretations entirely and argued that shock, confusion and delayed reactions are common during sudden traumatic incidents regardless of race or background.

Several commenters also noted that Tsirkin was actively working during the broadcast and may initially have believed the sounds were fireworks or another non-threatening disturbance before the situation became clear.

I'm glad I could take one for the team with @nbcsnl on summer break



Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you'll stick around for the reporting 🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m4a5xGmvIa — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 24, 2026

🚨 WHITE HOUSE SHOOTING REACTIONS



Three reporters go live as shots ring out near the White House.



Two duck for cover immediately.



One stands there completely clueless.



Never be the woman in the middle. pic.twitter.com/dVkQ31shsM — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 24, 2026

Wow, she really has no awareness or instinct of danger and self-preservation. 😱



Good for the other two👏 — Pat Mukora (@PGMukora) May 24, 2026

If you haven't had much experience hearing gunshots, the noise doesn't automatically register with you what it is, especially over a distance. Her camera guy didn't seem to have much of a clue either. — ELKFLA (@ELKFLA) May 24, 2026

Authorities Continue Investigating Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department and the US Secret Service continue investigating the shooting outside the White House complex. Police said the suspect allegedly fired several rounds near the White House security perimeter before being stopped by Secret Service agents. Authorities are still investigating how the nearby bystander was injured during the exchange.

The shooting prompted an immediate lockdown around the White House grounds while armed agents secured the area.

As the investigation remains ongoing, clips of journalists reacting during the shooting have continued circulating widely online, with debate focusing less on the attack itself and more on the contrasting reactions captured during the chaotic moments after gunfire erupted outside the White House.