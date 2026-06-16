Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have ended their nearly 10-year marriage after court records confirmed divorce proceedings in Tennessee on 18 May, according to E! News. The filing follows months in which the couple publicly discussed family expansion through surrogacy, placing recent statements of stability in immediate contrast with the court action.

Up until early 2026, the pair had continued to present long-term stability and forward planning, with no public indication of a breakdown before the legal development emerged.

No Public Separation Before Court Filing

Court records confirm divorce proceedings were reported in Tennessee, according to TMZ. People reports that neither party has commented and no circumstances surrounding the filing have been disclosed.

There was no public separation announcement, no joint statement, and no visible shift in public communication prior to the court record.

The filing stands as the first formal confirmation that the marriage had legally ended.

Final Months: Stability Before Legal Break

In February 2026, Bunnie XO discussed ongoing fertility treatment and surrogacy arrangements, including plans for twins, according to People. At the time, she described the relationship as stable both emotionally and financially.

That narrative continued into spring, with appearances and commentary reinforcing continuity rather than disruption.

By May, however, those same statements sit in sharp contrast to court records confirming legal proceedings, compressing what appears in public view as a direct shift from planning to action.

On 18 May, Bunnie XO posted an Instagram Story reading, 'She's getting her sparkle back'. Hours later, the filing became public record in Tennessee.

From Stability Narrative to Legal Reality

Early 2026 discussions centred on long-term planning and family expansion, before court action in May marked a decisive shift. What stands out is not progression, but the absence of any visible public transition between stability and legal confirmation.

The timeline now reads as a direct pivot from future-focused planning to formal proceedings within a matter of months.

Relationship Began in Las Vegas

The couple first met in 2015 in Las Vegas during Jelly Roll's early career performances. They reconnected later that year and married in August 2016.

Their relationship developed quickly amid shared financial and personal instability, something both have previously acknowledged publicly.

Earlier Separation and Reconciliation

The couple previously experienced difficulties, including a brief separation in 2018 before reconciling.

Jelly Roll has publicly referenced past mistakes, including infidelity, describing the process of rebuilding trust as prolonged and requiring sustained effort from both sides.

They later described their marriage as stronger in subsequent years.

Social Media Reaction

TikTok reaction was immediate, driven by surprise and the contrast between recent family planning discussions and the filing.

'Never saw this coming' captured the initial shock shared across comments.

Other responses focused on perceived contradiction between success and separation, with users writing, 'This is a shocker! They've been taking on the world with success. You'd figure this brought them closer'.

A further strand shifted toward future output speculation, with comments such as 'We about to get some good music' and 'I'm expecting a banger to come out of this', linking the split to anticipated creative work.

What Happens Next

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has issued a public statement addressing the proceedings, and no further legal details have been released.

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People reports the case will proceed through the Tennessee legal system, with updates expected via court documentation.

The relationship, which began in Las Vegas in 2015, now concludes nearly a decade later, following court-confirmed proceedings that abruptly followed a period of publicly stated stability and family planning.