Elon Musk has accused Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's government of using its proposed social media crackdown as a back‑door surveillance scheme, telling his 100‑million‑plus followers on X that the planned under‑16s restrictions are really about enabling the state to 'track everyone'.

The tech billionaire's intervention, posted on 15 June from his own platform, comes as ministers finalise plans for a legal ban on under‑16s having social media accounts in the UK. Starmer has framed the move as child protection and a public‑health measure; Musk and his online allies insist the real fight lies in the verification rules adults would have to follow.

Their clash over online safety is unfolding against a wider backdrop of bad blood between the two men, after Musk was accused of 'whip[ping] up division' in Britain with his commentary on the killing of 18‑year‑old Henry Nowak.

Elon Musk Says Social Media Ban Hides Mass Surveillance

The latest flare‑up began on 15 June when an X user, @RanTeeThree, posted a warning that quickly ricocheted around political corners of the platform.

'It's important to know that the social media ban for under 16s is not a ban for under 16s. It is a ban on "selected" social media for EVERYONE. Until you identify yourself,' the user wrote.

Musk reposted the message to his own feed and went further, accusing the UK government of disguising a sweeping surveillance scheme as child protection.

'This censorship law is a wolf in sheep's clothing. The real goal is to enable the UK government to track everyone,' he claimed.

This censorship law is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The real goal is to enable the UK government to track everyone. https://t.co/aZKpGDdPmX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2026

There is no confirmation in the reporting so far that supports that allegation. The government's own explanation, as summarised by AP, is rooted in concerns about addiction, bullying, self‑harm content and online grooming. Ministers have repeatedly sold the plan as a defensive shield for teenagers rather than a new spying architecture.

That nuance did not soften Musk's view when further details of the proposal were flagged by another account he follows closely. Also on 15 June, he reposted a message from the prediction market platform Polymarket, which said the UK government had clarified that adults would still be able to use social media, but only if they verified their identities using digital IDs, facial recognition, passports or credit cards.

His reply was blunt.

'UK is a police state,' he wrote.

UK is a police state https://t.co/37CoTUnu7S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2026

Again, the government has not formally described its verification plans in those terms, and Polymarket's summary has not been independently verified in the material available. But Musk's framing plays into a broader, global fight over whether platforms should be allowed to insist on anonymity in liberal democracies, and how far states can push companies to collect real‑world identity data before that starts to look like a police file.

There is also an underlying tension here that British officials are unlikely to welcome: a US billionaire accusing a long‑established democracy of authoritarian drift over a child‑safety policy that polls, so far, suggest many parents quietly support, even if they are far less keen on facial‑recognition checks.

A Feud Long Before The Social Media Ban

The social media row does not come out of nowhere. Elon Musk and Keir Starmer have already collided publicly over one of the most sensitive cases to hit British politics this year, the killing of 18‑year‑old Henry Nowak.

Violent protests broke out in Southampton after police body‑cam footage emerged showing officers handcuffing Nowak as he lay fatally injured. His killer, 23‑year‑old Vickrum Digwa, claimed he had been the victim of a racist attack. The scenes, and the subsequent arguments over race, policing and accountability, sparked an immediate national debate.

Musk joined in from California, amplifying the footage on X on 2 June and accusing British media of downplaying the case. 'Send the video to everyone you know showing how heinously Nowak was treated by the police in his dying moments and how the police cravenly kowtowed to his murderer. Legacy mainstream media, same ones who wrote about George Floyd millions of times, are dead silent about Nowak,' he wrote.

Send the video to everyone you know showing how heinously Nowak was treated by the police in his dying moments and how the police cravenly kowtowed to his murderer.



Legacy mainstream media, same ones who wrote about George Floyd millions of times, are dead silent about Nowak. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2026

The comparison with George Floyd, whose murder by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 ignited worldwide protests, was always going to land heavily in Westminster. It did not take long.

During a visit to West Yorkshire on 4 June, Starmer accused Musk, as reported by the BBC, of trying to 'whip up division' in Britain in the days after Nowak's death. The prime minister said the Nowak family themselves had urged calm, yet Musk was pushing in the opposite direction.

'We need to also assert who we are as a country, because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division, that is not who we are in Britain,' Starmer said, according to the BBC report.

He went on to describe Britons as 'reasonable' and 'tolerant people' who should not allow tragedy to be used to deepen social rifts. At the same time, he acknowledged that the police watchdog and national policing bodies were reviewing the officers' conduct and wider guidance, and conceded that changes might be needed.

That framing was echoed by Henry Nowak's father, Mark Nowak, who publicly appealed for calm after Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for murder. The family, in other words, were asking for quiet reflection while Musk was asking millions of users to share video of Henry's last moments.

The backlash against Musk in Britain did not stop at Downing Street. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey accused him, again as reported by the BBC, of running 'a coordinated campaign of foreign interference in British democracy by a rogue American tech billionaire who seems hellbent on injecting poison directly into our domestic politics'.

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Who Gets To Police Britain's Online Spaces?

Put alongside that history, Musk's decision to label the UK 'a police state' over the social media ban looks less like a one‑off outburst and more like the latest move in a longer argument about who gets to shape the boundaries of British public life: elected ministers in London, independent regulators, or a handful of platform owners whose decisions set the rules for how a generation communicates.

That contest is nowhere near settled. And for all the rhetoric about safety and surveillance, the final shape of Starmer's social media law, including how far it really pushes ID checks for adults, is still to be set out in full.