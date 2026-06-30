UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has launched the government's long-delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP). The strategy commits £15 billion in new funding, with a primary focus on integrating autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and advanced hardware to modernise the British armed forces for potential conflict by 2030.

The announcement follows months of debate over national security funding. With defence spending set to rise to 2.7% of GDP by 2030, the government aims to secure the UK against escalating threats from Russia and other foreign adversaries. This investment manifests across every branch of the military, as the government prioritises innovation over traditional procurement.

Read more Outgoing Armed Forces Minister Says UK Military Is Buying Weapons for the Wrong War Outgoing Armed Forces Minister Says UK Military Is Buying Weapons for the Wrong War

Speaking at Malloy Aeronautics, a drone manufacturer in Maidenhead, Starmer outlined plans to rely more heavily on autonomous systems while stressing the need to counter Russian threats.

Starmer's speech comes after an eleven-month row over defence funding. During that time, John Healey resigned as Defence Secretary over the Treasury's £13.5 billion defence allocation, which he argued was far from enough to keep Britain safe. His successor, Dan Jarvis, secured an increase to £15 billion. That would nudge Britain's defence spending from 2.6% of GDP in 2027 to 2.7% by 2030—marginally closer to the government's target of 3% of GDP.

New Technology for New Modes of Combat

At the heart of the plan is a £5 billion investment in drones and autonomous technology. This is the largest commitment of its kind in British history. The government intends to build a hybrid Royal Navy in which frigates operate alongside uncrewed ships that operate both above and below the surface.

"£5 billion has been earmarked for the development of drones and autonomous weapons, the largest ever UK investment in this technology,' Starmer said.

This emphasis on uncrewed systems will see the development of what Starmer called a 'hybrid Royal Navy.'

'When our frigates move to intercept a threat,' he said, 'they will do so with outriders—uncrewed ships, above and below the surface, their AI systems working in unison with our warships, operating as a single integrated force.''

The announcement follows recent plans for the Royal Navy to scrap the development of a new generation of destroyers in favour of 'Common Combat Vessels,' which will serve as command hubs for autonomous units.

Combat and surveillance drones will also be procured for the Army, alongside autonomous 'wingmen' for the Royal Air Force.

It is not all remote combat, however. Starmer also announced investment in long-range missiles—which Britain currently lacks—the development of sixth-generation stealth fighter jets through the Global Combat Air Programme, and new Dreadnought submarines and F-35A jets for Britain's upgraded nuclear deterrent.

Taken together, the plans are designed with Russian threats to British interests in mind, as well as projections that Britain could face a conflict with Russia by 2030.

What About the Money?

Starmer also addressed the question of funding. Defence bonds—which he described as 'borrowing by another name'—will not be issued. Instead, money will be reallocated from projects the government considers less immediately urgent.

'Some capital projects, for example, on roads and energy, which are important but not immediately vital, will no longer go ahead as planned,' he said. 'But this is about taking the necessary choices, the right choices to protect our nation.'

The DIP also aims to create jobs by establishing a new £50 billion Defence Export Facility to help British companies sell military equipment overseas.

'This is the largest expansion of UK Export Finance support in its 100-year history,' Starmer said, calling it 'a once-in-a-generation boost to the British defence industry.''

Critics, however, argue that £15 billion still falls well short of the 'tens of billions of pounds' they believe are needed to prepare Britain for a potential conflict with Russia.

Starmer himself acknowledged that more funding would be required, urging his successor—widely expected to be Labour MP Andy Burnham—to continue pressing for higher defence spending. At the same time, he is confident that whoever follows him will build on the foundations laid by the Defence Investment Plan.

As Starmer prepares for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, he leaves this blueprint for his successor. The goal is clear: to ensure the UK possesses the strength to deter aggression and protect its interests in a world where modern warfare demands technological superiority.