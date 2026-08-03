John Pittas, a 47-year-old expecting his second child, was sued by a Pennsylvania nursing home for a $93,000 (£69,147) bill under a filial support law despite never signing a contract. A 2012 Pennsylvania court ruling determined that he owed every cent, exposing a legal mechanism that most Americans do not even know exists.

To recall, his mother had stayed at the facility for six months following a car accident before leaving the country and filing a Medicaid application. The nursing home needed to recover its costs while the application remained pending, and the state legislation gave the facility a direct path to her son.

Pittas had never agreed to pay her bills in writing, nor had he co-signed any financial guarantees. The facility sued him after the fact, relying solely on the basis of the Pennsylvania filial support statute.

The Hidden Filial Support Law Legal Trap

The situation faced by Pittas was not an exploited technicality. It was the intended function of a legal framework that predates the United States itself. These regulations are called filial responsibility laws, and depending on which state your parents live in, they could make you legally liable for nursing home bills, medical expenses, or basic living costs you had absolutely no part in incurring.

Depending on the source and how recently repeals have been codified, roughly 26 to 29 states have filial responsibility laws on the books as of 2026. That figure represents a significant portion of the country, yet these statutes rarely come up in modern conversations about financial planning or elder care. State filial responsibility laws date back to colonial times and are sometimes invoked today, although rarely.

The colonial roots run deeper than most people realise. These rules trace directly to the Elizabethan Poor Law of 1601. That British legislation required family members to support relatives who could not support themselves, establishing one of the first frameworks in the English-speaking world for codifying that obligation into law. For centuries, the expectation that family members would absorb the cost of caring for impoverished relatives was simply written into law, and America carried that tradition forward.

Why Filial Support Law Targets Adult Children

At their peak in the mid-twentieth century, these laws were nearly universal across the country, with over 40 states having them active at one point in US history. The landscape thinned out considerably after a major federal shift.

When Medicaid was introduced in the 1960s, states began repealing these laws, reasoning that the new government programme made it unnecessary for families to bear the financial burden directly.

States like Idaho repealed their legislation in 2011, followed by Iowa in 2015, Montana in 2021, and Utah in 2024. But the majority of states that kept them have laws that are still fully enforceable today. Most states with these provisions have them quietly sitting on the books, never tested in court. Few states have a reason to enforce them because most seniors who cannot pay for healthcare receive assistance through Medicaid, and federal law limits when Medicaid can recover medical costs.

That federal buffer is the main reason most families never encounter these laws in practice. However, standard consumer logic dictates that if you did not sign a contract, you cannot be held financially responsible for it. Filial responsibility laws do not work that way. The legal duty flows entirely from the family relationship itself, not from any document you have signed or any agreement you entered into.

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Financial Consequences Tied to Filial Support Law

The Pittas case made this clear. The lawsuit, formally known as Health Care and Retirement Corporation of America v Pittas, became the most widely cited example of filial responsibility enforcement in the United States. The nursing home had not asked Pittas to guarantee payment beforehand. It sued him after the fact under the state statute alone.

Filial responsibility is not triggered automatically when a parent becomes ill or enters a care facility. Most cases arise when a parent cannot pay for care, has not qualified for public benefits, and a hospital or nursing home seeks reimbursement. The gap between a parent entering a facility and Medicaid being approved is often when legal exposure is greatest. If a court rules in favour of a nursing home, the financial fallout can reach deep into the personal finances of an adult child.

According to LegalClarity, the consequences can include wage garnishment, bank account levies, or liens on property. These are collection mechanisms that can follow a person for years. Nursing home costs approach or exceed $100,000 (£74,352) per year in many states.

The American Council on Aging reports that the average annual cost of a nursing home stay in 2026 ranges from approximately $119,340 (£88,732) for a shared room to $136,948 (£10,824) for a private room, according to their 2026 cost analysis. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these specific cost claims, so take the estimates lightly.

A parent who spends six months in a facility before Medicaid is approved could accumulate $50,000 to $60,000 (£37,176 to £44,611) in charges that fall outside any public coverage, which is not an unusual scenario. Roughly eight states attach criminal penalties on top of civil liability, according to the same LegalClarity data, ranging from modest fines to potential jail time.

How Courts Enforce the Filial Support Law

Refusing to provide support under the Pennsylvania statute can result in a fine of up to $500 (£371) and up to 12 months in jail. Most enforcement actions remain civil, but the mere existence of criminal exposure means this is not a category of law anyone should treat as theoretical. It might sound mad, but filial responsibility laws are not actually designed to bankrupt adult children who cannot afford to help.

Most statutes take the ability or inability of an adult child to pay into account. A court does not simply hand down a judgment equal to the full unpaid bill. It considers whether the person being sued actually has the means to pay. In some cases, parents may have transferred assets to their children before applying for Medicaid, which can sometimes make the children liable for the resulting nursing home bills.

Courts typically reference the federal poverty guidelines as a starting point for evaluating whether a parent qualifies as indigent. For 2026, that threshold sits at $15,960 (£11,866) annually for a single individual in the 48 contiguous states, according to the LegalClarity state-by-state breakdown. Courts also evaluate the ability of the adult child to pay, heavily scrutinising income, assets, existing debts, and obligations to a spouse or other dependents.

States Lacking Any Filial Support Law Enforcement

That assessment means a middle-income adult child with a mortgage, their own children in college, and significant existing debt is in a fundamentally different legal position than someone with substantial liquid assets.

The law does not issue a blanket order to pay regardless of circumstances, but it does create legal exposure that could be triggered under the right conditions. It also crucially puts the burden on the adult child to demonstrate their inability to pay, rather than requiring the facility to prove they have the ability.

The reason most Americans with parents in nursing homes never face a filial responsibility claim is remarkably simple, as Medicaid pays the bill. Many parents who are owed a duty under these laws eventually qualify for Medicaid, which covers the vast majority of medical expenses. But if a parent cannot pay for care received before qualifying, filial responsibility laws in applicable states could require the child or children to cover that expensive gap.

The timing is where things get complicated. A parent who enters a facility in poor financial shape may not be approved for Medicaid immediately. Applications take time to process, and during that administrative window, the costs accumulate rapidly. These claims most often arise when a nursing home tries to collect on unpaid bills that built up before the Medicaid coverage was formally approved.

The broader concern is that any reduction in Medicaid coverage would widen this gap substantially, leading to more seniors falling outside eligibility and more legal exposure for adult children.

Many large states never had, or long ago scrapped, these laws. New York, Illinois, Texas, Florida, and Michigan impose absolutely no legal duty on adult children to support their parents. If your parent lives in one of these states, a nursing home has no statutory basis to pursue you personally for an unpaid bill under filial responsibility law.

That does not mean you are entirely in the clear, as Medicaid estate recovery, joint accounts, and other financial mechanisms can still affect what you inherit.

Preparing for Potential Filial Support Law Claims

The contrast between states creates an unusual legal trap for families spread across state lines. If you live in New York, but your parent moves to Pennsylvania for assisted living, the Pennsylvania law governs the situation. An adult child in a no-law state who has a parent receiving care in Pennsylvania remains legally exposed under Pennsylvania law.

Pennsylvania stands out for enforcing filial laws, and the state has the most active enforcement history in the country. Aside from Pennsylvania, only a handful of states, like North Dakota and South Dakota, have recent examples of courts actually holding children liable for the care costs of their parents.

The Pennsylvania law is unusually specific. The state filial support statute, formally cited as 23 Pa.C.S. Section 4603, requires adult children with sufficient financial ability to step in when a parent cannot cover basic needs. The practical consequence of this wording is that nursing homes in Pennsylvania have a clear statutory basis to pursue family members directly when bills go unpaid, even when no family member ever asked to be responsible or agreed to anything in writing.

For a filial responsibility claim to actually succeed against an adult child, several specific conditions generally have to line up at once. The parent must have received care in a state with a filial responsibility law, they must not have qualified for Medicaid when receiving that care, they must lack the money to pay the bill themselves, and the adult child must have sufficient income or assets to be worth pursuing. It is a highly specific set of conditions, which explains why most families never see enforcement, but it is not an impossible set for middle-income families caught in an eligibility gap.

The most concrete step an adult child can take right now is to find out whether the state their parent resides in has a filial responsibility law, using verified resources like the state-by-state list maintained at the Farr Law Firm.

If it does, families should start a Medicaid application for a parent before a care crisis arrives. Consult an elder law attorney if a parent is already in a facility and has not yet been approved for coverage. These laws will not catch most families, but the ones they do catch are rarely prepared. John Pittas received a massive bill simply because he did not know a centuries-old law still applied to him, which is a surprise that remains entirely avoidable.