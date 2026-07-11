According to investigators, the parents of four-year-old Javeayah Harris dissolved her body with corrosive chemicals and poured her remains into a South Carolina lake, Aiken County Sheriff Marty Sawyer announced, weeks after her mother dialled 911 to report the child missing.

Michilae Monique Herring, 22, and Johmarea Kevanta Harris, 23, were charged on 9 July 2026 with destruction and desecration of human remains, adding to the homicide by child abuse charges filed against both after their arrests on 4 July.

Investigators allege the couple went to extraordinary lengths to conceal the girl's death, which authorities believe occurred roughly a month before she was reported missing from the family home in Aiken on 30 June. Partial remains recovered from the Cedar Creek Reservoir in Fairfield County have been matched by DNA to the couple's biological child, according to the sheriff.

Remains Recovered From Cedar Creek Reservoir After DNA Match

Speaking at a press conference on 9 July, Sawyer said the investigation found the parents used 'corrosive chemicals and other tools' to accelerate the destruction of Javeayah's body before pouring what remained into the reservoir, a stump-filled stretch of water near the Debutary Creek access point known locally as Stumpy Pond. A small number of human remains were recovered from the water, and DNA testing confirmed they were consistent with the biological offspring of Herring and Harris.

The sheriff, who has spent nearly four decades in policing, did not disguise his revulsion. 'In my 37 years in law enforcement, I have never, ever heard of anything so horrific,' he said, describing the parents' actions as 'repulsive and revolting' and warning that it is doubtful all of the girl's remains will ever be recovered. He refused to call the pair mother and father, telling reporters they do not deserve the title.

According to the arrest warrants, the destruction of Javeayah's remains took place on 8 June, more than three weeks before her reported disappearance. Sawyer was flanked at the announcement by dozens of staff wearing pink ribbons and ties in recognition of Javeayah's favourite colour.

A 911 Call That Unravelled Within Days

Herring called Aiken County dispatchers just before 9pm on 30 June, claiming her daughter had vanished while playing outside as she cooked dinner. In the recording released by the sheriff's office, she described the child wearing pink Minnie Mouse pyjamas with pink beads in her braided hair, and told the dispatcher she was 39 weeks pregnant and unable to keep up with her.

UPDATE: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced today that 4-year-old Javeayah Harris is believed to be deceased. Javeayah's parents, Johmarea Harris, 23, and Michilae Herring, 22, have been arrested in connection.



FBI Columbia is saddened by this tragic news and will… pic.twitter.com/dPRDERJHR4 — FBI Columbia (@FBIColumbia) July 4, 2026

The call triggered an enormous multi-agency search involving the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and hundreds of officers, first responders, and volunteers, who combed neighbourhoods, wooded areas, sheds, and crawl spaces for days.

That effort ended on 4 July, when Sawyer announced that evidence indicated Javeayah had been dead for at least a month and that both parents had been taken into custody. FBI Columbia confirmed the arrests the same day, calling the news tragic.

Attention then shifted roughly two hours north to Fairfield County, near where the parents are originally from. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources deployed boats, a drone team and all-terrain vehicles alongside the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office and state agents, and roadblocks sealed the access road for days before being lifted on 8 July, shortly before the sheriff confirmed remains had been found.

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The arrest warrant affidavits filed by Aiken County investigators, released on 6 July, allege both parents confessed. The documents state Javeayah died after suffering a head injury caused by physical abuse at the hands of her mother, and that neither parent sought medical treatment for the child. Investigators allege the fatal abuse occurred between 1 May and 15 June 2026, while the family lived together on Hillsboro Street, and that the defendants showed 'extreme indifference to human life'.

The affidavit supporting Herring's additional charge of filing a false police report states that she admitted disposing of her daughter's body before calling 911. Both parents were denied bond on the homicide charges at hearings on 5 July, and bond was refused again on 9 July on the new desecration charges, with the pair deemed flight risks. The allegations have not been tested in court, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

An Aiken Community Calls For 'Javeayah's Law'

Mourners have built a growing memorial of balloons and Minnie Mouse toys around the mailbox of the family home, and hundreds attended a candlelight vigil on 9 July. A petition is now urging lawmakers to pass 'Javeayah's Law', which campaigners say would close a federal loophole and strengthen protections for children.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with video, photographs, or documents connected to the case to submit them through its public evidence portal. Investigators have indicated further charges remain possible as they work to reconstruct the final weeks of Javeayah's life.

Investigators say the case remains active, with further charges possible as they continue piecing together the final weeks of Javeayah's life