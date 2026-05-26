A four-year-old girl remains missing in Los Angeles after the Land Rover linked to her suspected abductor, 40-year-old Ruben Fregoso, was found empty on Monday evening, according to authorities who have issued an Amber Alert for the child, identifiedby police as Daleza Fregoso.

The Amber Alert was triggered after Daleza was reported abducted in the Arlington Heights neighbourhood of central Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said she was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, 24 May, at around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street.

Investigators initially believed she was travelling in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery, bearing California licence plate 9DAW715, but that vehicle has since been recovered with no sign of the girl or the man suspected of taking her.

AMBER ALERT - Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego Counties

Last seen: Alsace Ave., and Ferndale St., Los Angeles @LAPDHQ



IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zPaSMAzPL7 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 26, 2026

Amber Alert Intensifies Search

The case has moved quickly but with few solid leads. The CHP said Daleza 'was abducted by Ruben Fregoso,' but did not clarify the nature of any relationship between the pair. That absence of detail is striking in a case where relatives are often identified early on. For now, officials are simply describing him as the suspect.

Daleza is described as being around 3ft tall and weighing about 45lb, with black hair and brown eyes. The CHP has not yet released a photograph in the information made public so far, nor has it given details about what she was last seen wearing, leaving the community to work with a sparse description.

Ruben is described by authorities as 5ft 9in tall and weighing around 200lb, also with black hair and brown eyes. Police have not indicated whether he is believed to be armed or dangerous, and there has been no public suggestion about where he might be headed or whether he has ties outside Los Angeles.

The Amber Alert system, which broadcasts details of suspected child abductions through television, radio, phones and motorway signs, is reserved for cases where authorities believe a child is in imminent danger.

It is not triggered lightly. In practice, that means investigators are working on the assumption that swift public awareness could make the difference between finding Daleza safe or not at all.

Land Rover Found With No Sign of Missing Girl

The key development so far has centred on the white Land Rover Discovery. When the Amber Alert was first issued, the vehicle was the central lead. It carried a clear licence plate, 9DAW715, and was believed to be the car Ruben used after allegedly taking Daleza from Arlington Heights.

***UPDATE***



THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN LOCATED. SUSPECT AND VICTIM STILL MISSING.



*********************************************



AMBER ALERT - Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego Counties Last seen: Alsace Ave., and Ferndale St., Los Angeles@LAPDHQ



IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/es7YxJkeYR — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 26, 2026

The CHP later confirmed the vehicle 'was located' but did not disclose when or where, nor the condition in which it was found. That silence may be deliberate. In such investigations, detectives often hold back specific details about locations, timings or forensic findings to avoid compromising the search or tipping off a suspect.

What is known is that neither Daleza nor Ruben was with the Land Rover when officers reached it. That raises questions about how far the pair may have travelled on foot or in another vehicle before police caught up with the Discovery. It also suggests the possibility of more planning than a spontaneous disappearance, although that has not been confirmed by authorities.

Los Angeles police and the California Highway Patrol have urged anyone who sees the child or the suspect, or who has information about their whereabouts, to call 911 immediately rather than approach them. In cases like this, even a small observation, such as a noted licence plate or a more precise recollection of the time of day, can give detectives a crucial lead to pursue.

In the absence of firmer information, parents in Arlington Heights and neighbouring districts have been left with the uneasy sense that a child was taken from their streets in the dead of night and that the adult suspected of taking her is still unaccounted for.

It is a familiar dread in US cities, but each case lands differently when a name and a face, in this instance that of four-year-old Daleza, are attached.

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Investigators have not publicly commented on whether they believe Daleza is still in the Los Angeles area or has been moved further afield. No timeline has been given for further updates.

Officials have simply stressed that this remains an active and developing investigation, and have warned that details may change as new evidence is gathered.

For now, the Amber Alert for Daleza Fregoso remains in force, the Land Rover Discovery has yielded more questions than answers, and a patch of residential streets in Arlington Heights has become the uneasy backdrop to a search still running against the clock.