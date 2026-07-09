More than 130 US Air Force airmen who believed they had secured promotions to technical sergeant have instead been told those promotions are being revoked after officials discovered a major scoring error in a key advancement exam.

The unprecedented mistake changed the outcome for 270 airmen after more than 2,200 promotion exams were rescored, with 135 previously selected candidates losing their promotions and another 135 taking their place because an outdated answer key had been used.

'We owe it to those affected to address it immediately,' Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David R. Wolfe said. 'This is going to be hard for everyone impacted.'

According to an official statement released on 7 July, the Air Force described the incident as an isolated and unprecedented administrative failure caused by human error, stressing that artificial intelligence played no role in the mistake.

How the Promotion Error Happened

The error affected security forces personnel competing in the 26E6 promotion cycle after an enlisted promotions team member at the Air Force Personnel Center discovered that an outdated scoring key had been used for the Specialty Knowledge Test.

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'Following the recent technical sergeant 26E6 promotion cycle release, an enlisted promotions team member at Air Force Personnel Center discovered that an outdated scoring key was used for the 3P071 (security forces) Specialty Knowledge Test,' the Air Force said.

Every eligible exam in the career field was subsequently rescored. Of the 2,285 promotion-eligible airmen in the 3P0 security forces career field, 586 technical sergeant promotions were available during the 26E6 cycle.

The review confirmed that 451 of the originally selected airmen had legitimately qualified and will retain their promotions. However, 135 airmen who had initially been selected fell below the revised cut-off score and will lose their line numbers, while another 135 who were originally left off the promotion list will now be promoted instead. Although the selection list has changed, the total number of promotions remains 586.

The Air Force Personnel Center will conduct an out-of-cycle, in-system supplemental promotion release during the week of 13 July, with newly selected technical sergeants receiving a 0.5 addition to their line number that officials said will not affect promotion timelines.

Air Force Responds to the Error

Following the discovery, Wolfe held a conference call with wing command chiefs responsible for supporting affected personnel, directing commanders to engage personally with airmen whose promotion status changed. Leadership teams were also provided with a dedicated hotline to answer follow-up questions.

The Air Education and Training Command and the Air Force Personnel Center have strengthened their internal processes and launched a comprehensive review of the Weighted Airman Promotion System data transfer and validation procedures. Officials said additional quality assurance safeguards are also being introduced to prevent the same point of failure from occurring in future promotion cycles.

While the Air Force has occasionally issued supplemental promotion releases after discovering administrative or processing errors affecting specific career fields, corrections on this scale are uncommon.

Having 135 previously announced promotions rescinded because of an exam-scoring error represents one of the larger recent adjustments, drawing attention because it simultaneously stripped promotions from airmen who believed they had earned them while adding those who had initially missed selection.

Although the overall number of technical sergeant promotions remains unchanged, the rescoring of more than 2,200 exams ultimately altered the outcome for 270 airmen, underscoring how a single administrative error reshaped an entire promotion cycle.