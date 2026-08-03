The US military has reportedly asked intelligence personnel to submit 'creative and unconventional' ideas for increasing pressure on Iran, according to a CNN report, a move that highlights ongoing efforts to reassess strategy as the conflict enters its sixth month.

CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the request was circulated in an email from a senior officer within US Central Command's (CENTCOM) intelligence directorate.

According to the report, the message asked analysts to think beyond traditional military approaches. 'We are looking for new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran,' the officer reportedly wrote.

Military officials quoted by CNN described the email as unusual given the sensitivity of ongoing operations. One source told the network CENTCOM was examining 'everything' as commanders evaluated how to achieve US objectives.

CENTCOM Defends Internal Brainstorming

CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Timothy Hawkins defended the initiative, describing it as part of the command's longstanding approach to problem-solving.

According to CNN, Hawkins said CENTCOM has 'a long history of thinking and working in innovative ways' and that commander Admiral Brad Cooper regularly encourages personnel at all levels to contribute ideas aimed at improving operational effectiveness.

The command did not indicate whether the email represented a shift in US policy or simply an internal planning exercise.

White House Balances Military Pressure With Diplomatic Goals

The reported email surfaced shortly before President Donald Trump publicly threatened additional military action against Iran before later saying planned strikes had been postponed while diplomatic efforts continued.

Trump has repeatedly argued that military pressure should persuade Tehran to negotiate while avoiding a prolonged conflict.

One source familiar with recent planning told CNN the president ultimately wants a negotiated outcome despite maintaining a hard-line public posture. 'At the end of the day, POTUS will want a deal, so he'll continually look for ways to get tough and get out of this,' the source said.

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Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has publicly commented on that assessment.

CNN also reported that US officials have discussed potential strikes against hardened Iranian facilities, including sites believed to house nuclear-related infrastructure.

However, officials familiar with the planning reportedly cautioned that some facilities are buried so deeply underground that even the most powerful conventional weapons may be unable to destroy them completely.

According to the report, some military planners believe achieving that objective could ultimately require ground operations, an option the Trump administration has publicly avoided.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine has previously warned lawmakers that air campaigns alone have limitations. 'Air power has its limits,' Caine said during congressional testimony last month.

Escalation Carries Growing Strategic Risks

CNN reported that CENTCOM has also developed contingency plans for a more sustained air campaign aimed at degrading Iran's missile capabilities.

At the same time, officials familiar with internal discussions reportedly raised concerns about dwindling supplies of air defence interceptors and the potential humanitarian consequences of strikes against civilian infrastructure.

According to the report, options involving US ground forces or the occupation of strategic locations have also been discussed but would represent a significant escalation. Such a move would also conflict with one of Trump's central campaign pledges.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to avoid committing American troops to prolonged overseas wars.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Central to the Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be one of the conflict's most strategically significant flashpoints because of its role in global energy supplies and international shipping.

The ongoing disruption has kept pressure on Washington to protect maritime trade while avoiding a wider regional conflict. Asked recently how he intends to end the war, Trump responded simply, 'I think we just want to win.'

While CNN's reporting suggests CENTCOM is actively exploring additional ways to increase pressure on Iran, neither the Pentagon nor the White House has indicated that any new strategy has been adopted.

For now, the reported request appears to reflect an internal effort to evaluate a wider range of military and non-military options as the conflict continues without a publicly defined endgame.