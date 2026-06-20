A classified US intelligence assessment has concluded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to take steps that would unravel President Donald Trump's fragile peace deal with Iran, according to reporting first published by the Washington Post.

The assessment, described to the paper by current and former US officials, links Netanyahu's political survival to his refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from Lebanon ahead of national elections in the autumn. It lands days after Trump signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding with Tehran that demands an end to fighting on every front, Lebanon included.

The findings have exposed a deepening rift between Washington and its closest Middle East ally at the most delicate stage of the truce.

What the Leaked Intelligence Assessment Claims

According to the Washington Post, which broke the story on 19 June 2026, US intelligence agencies have warned the Trump administration that Netanyahu is 'likely' to act in ways that undermine the president's push for a lasting settlement with Iran.

The officials who described the report spoke anonymously because of its sensitivity, and no agency has published it. That sourcing matters because the underlying document remains secret and cannot be checked against the public record.

The analysis reportedly concludes that, facing Knesset elections this autumn, Netanyahu's political fate depends on keeping Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and intensifying the campaign against Hezbollah, as summarised by the Times of Israel.

It also describes Israeli frustration with the Trump memorandum, which officials say cuts against Israel's aim of maintaining maximum pressure on Tehran. The report also conveys Israel's perception that the agreement could constrain its ability to defend itself against Hezbollah.

One former Defense Intelligence Agency analyst, Harrison Mann, told the Post on the record that prolonged conflict and territorial expansion have animated Israeli politics for years, and the paper cited a May survey by the Institute for National Security Studies finding that 70% of Jewish Israelis backed intensifying the fight against the group.

The Lebanon Clause at the Heart of the Rift

The agreement Trump signed at Versailles on 17 June 2026 opens with a pledge to the 'immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon', alongside a commitment to respect Lebanese sovereignty. Israel was not a party to the negotiations, although Trump said he had sent Netanyahu a copy of the text before signing it.

Israeli forces have continued operating in southern Lebanon regardless. NPR reported that Lebanese media counted at least 18 people killed in overnight strikes, and Israel said four of its soldiers had died in the fighting. Netanyahu has insisted his troops will remain in place for as long as Israel's security requires it.

Iran has set out its own red line. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that 'without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the war has not fully come to an end', a position that places Lebanon at the centre of whether the truce holds.

Israel's Election Calculus and the Deal's Fragile Future

The intelligence reading rests on domestic politics. With a national vote approaching, a pullback from Lebanon could be read by Israeli voters as a defeat, a risk the prime minister appears unwilling to take. Israeli officials reject that framing, insisting their operations are defensive and essential to national security, and the administration maintains the memorandum still lets Israel respond if it is fired upon.

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The war itself began on 28 February 2026, when the US and Israel launched a joint bombing campaign on Iran, and the new memorandum opens only a 60-day window to turn the ceasefire into a lasting accord.

Much rides on it holding, since the deal reopens the Strait of Hormuz and the flow of oil through the world's most important energy chokepoint. Trump has already signalled how easily it could collapse, warning at the G7 that if Iran misbehaves, 'we'll go right back to dropping bombs.'

Whether the Iran deal survives may now depend less on Tehran than on a prime minister in Jerusalem fighting for his political life.