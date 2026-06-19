The Trump administration is preparing a major expansion of denaturalisation efforts that could eventually affect thousands of naturalised Americans, with Justice Department officials directing resources towards cases where citizenship was allegedly obtained through fraud, false statements or serious criminal misconduct.

Justice Department officials are reportedly preparing to file at least 250 denaturalisation cases by October, while a broader group of potential cases has also been identified for review.

The administration says the effort is focused on people who obtained citizenship unlawfully or concealed serious criminal conduct during the naturalisation process. Critics argue that expanding the programme on this scale raises concerns about whether citizenship protections could become vulnerable to broader enforcement priorities.

Under US law, denaturalisation remains a narrow legal process. Unlike immigration removal proceedings, citizenship revocation cases must be brought before a federal court, where prosecutors must prove their claims with clear, convincing and unequivocal evidence.

A Larger Enforcement Push

The current effort represents a significant expansion of a tool that has historically been used sparingly.

Justice Department officials have identified hundreds of naturalised citizens whose cases could potentially be reviewed, while civil litigators across regional offices have reportedly been assigned to support denaturalisation work.

The process is complex because citizenship cannot simply be removed through an administrative decision. Prosecutors must gather evidence, file a case in federal court and convince a judge that legal grounds exist for revocation.

Reports indicate that the Justice Department has encouraged prosecutors to pursue denaturalisation cases whenever the evidence supports action, directing attorneys to 'maximally pursue' eligible cases.

That approach marks a shift from recent decades, when denaturalisation was generally reserved for exceptional circumstances involving serious fraud, terrorism or other major offences.

Who Is Being Targeted During These Applications

The administration has pointed to individuals accused of concealing significant information during their citizenship applications.

The Justice Department has highlighted cases involving alleged fraud, undisclosed criminal histories, sexual abuse offences and terrorism-related conduct as examples where citizenship revocation may be considered.

Officials argue the policy is not aimed at naturalised citizens generally, but at people who obtained citizenship through deception or failed to disclose information that would have affected their eligibility.

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However, the planned increase in cases has attracted attention because of its potential scale. Reports indicate the department filed 29 denaturalisation cases over a recent two-month period and is now seeking to increase that number significantly.

While the figures remain small compared with the hundreds of thousands of people who become US citizens each year, immigration advocates argue that even a limited expansion carries wider implications because citizenship has traditionally been viewed as a permanent legal status once granted.

Courts Hold The Key

The biggest challenge facing the administration may be the legal process itself.

Denaturalisation cases require federal judicial approval and a demanding standard of proof. The government must show that a person obtained citizenship illegally or through material deception, rather than simply relying on allegations or policy priorities.

That requirement makes large-scale implementation difficult. Even if prosecutors increase filings, each case can take years to resolve and requires significant government resources.

Stacey Young, an 18-year Justice Department veteran who now leads Justice Connection, told CNN that while the administration may be able to increase the number of cases it brings forward, the court process remains a major limitation.

Debate Over Citizenship

The modern history of denaturalisation explains why the current effort has generated debate.

The power has traditionally been used in limited circumstances, including cases involving war crimes, terrorism and serious fraud. The Trump administration's broader push has raised questions because of the potential increase in volume and the range of cases being considered.

Civil liberties groups argue that expanding denaturalisation could create uncertainty for naturalised citizens and risk turning citizenship enforcement into a broader government tool. Supporters of the policy maintain that citizenship obtained through deception should not be protected.

The disagreement reflects a larger question over the balance between enforcing citizenship laws and protecting the permanence of naturalisation.

The Courtroom Test

For now, the administration appears determined to increase denaturalisation efforts, but the courts will ultimately determine how far the policy can go.

The number of cases filed will show the scale of the campaign, but the more important measure will be whether federal judges accept the government's arguments in individual cases.

The outcome will determine whether the current push becomes a lasting expansion of citizenship enforcement or remains limited by the strict legal requirements that have historically governed denaturalisation proceedings.