A large-scale public campaign is currently underway as activists warn Donald Trump on his birthday, sending thousands of postcards demanding definitive action regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case. This coordinated initiative aims to unequivocally remind the current administration that the victims involved in the horrific crimes committed by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were underage. These physical postcards, which prominently display the message 'They Were Children,' are presently arriving at the White House in significant and sustained numbers.

Organisers of this targeted campaign are methodically coordinating the mass mailing to draw immediate attention to the perceived lack of justice for the survivors. The continuous effort highlights an ongoing public demand for strict accountability and transparency from the administration concerning the handling of the Epstein situation.

Logistics Behind The 'They Were Children' Mailing Operation

Read more DC Exhibit Showcases 3.5 Million Pages of Epstein Documents, Including References to Donald Trump DC Exhibit Showcases 3.5 Million Pages of Epstein Documents, Including References to Donald Trump

The front of every single postcard features a stark, hand-painted message plainly stating, 'They were children,'. On the reverse side, the protest materials are meticulously addressed directly to the presidential residence. The specific mailing destination printed on the back is Donald J. Trump, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington D.C. 20500.

These physical items are being distributed from a specific location identified as The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room. According to political commentator Aaron Parnas, concerned individuals are visiting this specific reading room to actively participate in the organised protest. Participants fill out the postcards on-site and deposit them straight into the mail system for immediate delivery.

Why Thousands Sent Mail On The President's Birthday

Several thousand of these demanding postcards have already been officially dispatched through the postal service. Furthermore, those leading the initiative expect that many more will be sent over the next several hours as the daytime campaign gains momentum. The sheer, overwhelming volume of physical mail is explicitly designed to send a clear, undeniable signal to the highest levels of the government.

The scheduling of this mass mailing is highly intentional, coinciding specifically with Donald Trump's birthday celebrations. Campaigners are utilising the occasion to ensure the national focus remains strictly on the survivors of abuse rather than the personal milestone. The primary objective is to continuously advocate for the specific individuals directly affected by the sprawling scandal.

This deliberate timing serves as a highly visible reminder of the unresolved legal and moral issues surrounding the case. It effectively transforms a standard date on the calendar into a dedicated day of political pressure and sustained public outcry.

Epstein survivors Jena-Lisa Jones, Sharlene Rochard, Liz Stein, and Andrea Sterling welcome Washingtonians into the Reading Room to share their stories, answer questions, and call for action—surrounded by all 3.5 million pages of the publicly-released Epstein Files. pic.twitter.com/c5ZvxZRTZj — The Trump-Epstein Reading Room (@RedactedReading) June 12, 2026

Demanding Strict Accountability From The Current Administration

The central motivation behind this extensive mail campaign is the firm belief that over a thousand survivors have yet to receive any semblance of truth. Parnas explicitly stated that these individuals have not seen proper justice or accountability from this administration. The accumulating postcards serve as a permanent physical reminder of the unresolved nature of these historical crimes.

By sending the mail directly to the White House, the participating citizens intend to force a formal acknowledgement of the survivors' ongoing existence. It remains a highly coordinated effort to remind elected officials that the numerous victims are still present and actively waiting for long-overdue government action.

Ultimately, the ongoing postcard campaign underscores a persistent and unwavering public demand for transparency in the Epstein and Maxwell criminal cases. As the sorted mail continues to arrive in Washington, the activists maintain their direct pressure on the administration to properly address the long-standing grievances of the many survivors.