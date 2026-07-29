A twenty-five-year-old bride-to-be faces first-degree felony charges after police alleged she deliberately torched a local house of worship just hours before her wedding day.

Lenita 'Tessa' Joy Moreno, 25, remains in the Davis County Jail following a shocking preliminary investigation into the Kaysville Latter-day Saints building fire.

Emergency responders rushed to the meetinghouse on 10 July 2026, after family members discovered flames raging inside the Relief Society room.

According to court documents, investigators say the fire broke out inside the Relief Society room while Moreno, her fiancé and family members were there setting up for the ceremony.

Investigators uncovered stolen retail lighters and unusual physical evidence left beneath damaged chairs, revealing a chaotic trail of destruction that caused over $108,000 in property loss.

Authorities later confirmed that the suspect never even obtained a valid marriage licence for the ill-fated ceremony.

No Marriage Licence and a Burning Church

The firefighters and investigators were called to the church at 198 W Centre Street in Kaysville, where bystanders managed to get the flames under control using water from wedding decorations and a fire extinguisher, according to the court filings.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by local law enforcement, investigators from the Kaysville Police Department and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives inspected the scene.

Officials determined that the fire started beneath a stack of chairs placed against the wall. Among the debris, investigators discovered unusual items, including a used tampon with its applicator left on the floor near the point of origin. Forensic specialists collected these items for laboratory analysis while questioning witnesses who had access to the building.

She was booked into Davis County Jail on charges including first-degree aggravated arson, misdemeanour retail theft and providing false information to a peace officer.

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What Investigators Say Happened

Police say Moreno and the groom had gone into the building shortly before the alarm sounded, with the groom later telling investigators they had been in the Relief Society room.

The same court documents said the couple had visited Ace Hardware earlier that day to buy hooks for the wedding. After reviewing footage, officials said Moreno stole two to three lighters from the store, and that her fiancé was not nearby when she allegedly took them.

In her interview with investigators, Moreno allegedly admitted stealing from the store but would not say what she had taken. The probable cause filing also says she had not obtained a marriage licence for the wedding scheduled for the next day, despite telling others that she had.

The alleged sequence, in other words, is not just bizarre, it is deeply combustible. A wedding rehearsal, a church fire, stolen lighters, and a missing licence is a wild combination by any measure, though the criminal case will rise or fall on what investigators can prove, not on the sheer absurdity of the setup.

Damage, Charges and Next Steps

According to reports, the blaze caused more than $108,000 in damage to the church building. That figure gives some sense of the scale here, even if the emotional damage to the people involved will not show up in any filing.

The case was investigated by Kaysville police and fire officials, the fire marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the same report.

Moreno was arrested on Monday, more than two weeks after the fire, and the case has now moved from the chaos of the scene into the slower machinery of court. That is where the sharper questions will land, including intent, timing and whether the evidence supports the allegation that she ignited the fire herself.

Nothing is confirmed yet beyond the court allegations. The oddest part is that the wedding was supposed to happen at the very place that later became the scene of the alleged arson.

As the judicial process moves forward, prosecutors maintain that the mounting digital and physical evidence supports a thorough trial. Legal analysts note that defending against first-degree aggravated arson while six individuals were inside the structure will present a formidable challenge as court proceedings advance.