A 36-year-old Indiana man accused of severing his own genitals and using them to ignite a fire in a detached garage has been released from custody after posting bond, according to local court records.

The bizarre and harrowing series of events that unfolded in Fort Wayne on the morning of 6 May 2026 has taken a new turn as the suspect, Christopher Michael Peden, walked free pending his criminal trial. Peden, who faces a felony arson charge, was released after a $10,000 surety bond was posted on 7 July, despite the extreme nature of the allegations brought against him by the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident, which initially baffled local emergency responders due to its chaotic and contradictory nature, is now the subject of a rigorous legal investigation as the community tries to piece together the timeline of that morning.

Suspect Drops Fake Stab Narrative After Grim Confession

The situation began in the early hours, at approximately 2am, when local emergency services received reports of a fire at a detached garage belonging to Peden's mother. Simultaneously, Fort Wayne police officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing nearby, creating a confusing and fragmented emergency response. When firefighters arrived at the residential property, they found the garage engulfed in flames, prompting an immediate investigation into the cause of the blaze. Peden was eventually located and transported to a hospital for emergency treatment, where he initially claimed to police that he had been the victim of a violent assault in downtown Fort Wayne.

However, the narrative of a random attack quickly collapsed under scrutiny as Peden underwent medical assessment. According to court documents filed in the case, Peden dropped the fabricated story once he reached the hospital and told investigators he 'wanted to be truthful' about the incident. He allegedly confessed to authorities that he had entered his mother's detached garage, used a kitchen knife to sever his own genitals, and subsequently poured gasoline over the dismembered organ to ignite it on the floor. This grim admission transformed the initial investigation from a reported assault into a highly complex arson case involving a series of troubling self-inflicted injuries.

Uncovering Evidence At The Scene

The forensic investigation of the garage provided further details that matched Peden's subsequent hospital admission. Firefighters and investigators working the scene discovered a red plastic gasoline container, a set of four BIC lighters, and a kitchen knife amongst the charred debris of the structure. Peden's brother, who was living in the main residence at the time, reported being alerted to the danger by a concerned neighbour who had frantically knocked on their front door to report the growing flames.

The brother noted that the detached structure lacked an electrical power supply and contained only minimal materials, such as a small petrol can typically used for lawn maintenance. These findings supported the investigators' conclusion that the fire was not an accident but an intentional act of arson. The presence of the specific accelerants and the knife aligned directly with the statement Peden provided to police while under medical care, closing the loop on his earlier, contradictory claims of a street assault.

Read more Indiana Man Charged With Arson After Allegedly Using Severed Genitals to Start Garage Fire Indiana Man Charged With Arson After Allegedly Using Severed Genitals to Start Garage Fire

Indiana Man Walks Free On $10,000 Bond With Strict Conditions



The Allen County Prosecutor's Office moved quickly to file arson charges against Peden after collecting evidence and obtaining his alleged confession. Despite the disturbing allegations, an Allen County judge set his bond at $10,000 during an initial hearing on 2 July, a decision that has prompted questions about how risk is evaluated in such volatile criminal cases. Online court records confirm that a surety bond was posted on 7 July, allowing Peden to return to the community while awaiting further proceedings.

His release is subject to strict judicial conditions, primarily that he is forbidden from leaving the state of Indiana without prior authorisation from the court. Peden is scheduled for further hearings on 13 July and 31 August, where his legal team and the prosecution will continue to address the charges. Until these court dates are set, Peden remains under the watchful eye of the justice system, while the community of Fort Wayne continues to grapple with the shocking details of an event described by local law enforcement sources as both tragic and unprecedented.