Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West has released a new track with Lil Wayne's son, Lil Novi, in the US on Friday 5 June, triggering a fierce backlash online as fans of Kanye and Lil Wayne dismissed the collaboration as 'trash' and 'noise pollution.'

North, 12, has been edging into the spotlight for months, slowly building a music persona in the long shadow of her parents. Her debut solo track '#N0rth4evr,' dropped last month alongside a video that showed her with fake facial piercings, prompting an early wave of criticism and concern about how fast she was being pushed into the industry. This latest song has only intensified that debate, and thrown a harsher light on the role of 'nepo babies' in rap.

Hip-Hop Heirs Team Up for Money-Themed Single

The new single, 'Mula Tha Root of All Evil,' pairs the heirs of two of hip-hop's most recognisable names. North, who has already been featured on her father's work, joins forces with 16-year-old Lil Novi, the son of Kanye's long-time collaborator Lil Wayne and R&B singer Nivea.

The track leans into a jagged, industrial sound, layered with aggressive percussion and distorted effects. Over it, the teenagers trade verses about money and status, deliberately flipping the old maxim that 'money is the root of all evil.'

Plaqueboymax said THIS after LISTENING to Kanye West’s DAUGHTER North West’s VERSE PERFORM her SONG with Lil Wayne’s son Lil Novi then realized that she’s actually BETTER than Kanye West 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JqKmgkKms7 — 𝔏𝔦𝔪𝔦𝔱𝔩𝔢𝔰𝔰 (@StreamclipperHQ) June 6, 2026

Lil Novi raps: 'If they say money the root of all evil then I'm a demon.' North's lines are just as direct, 'If it ain't about a bag I'm leavin.' Too much ice, I'm freezin.' Had to wear a mask 'cause the bank account too nasty. Wanna see a milli' in cash? Then get at me. Got this green in my pocket like wasabi.'

Midway through, North appears with blue hair and grills, an image clearly built for viral screens rather than late-night hip-hop heads. It is stylised, self-aware and, for many older fans of Kanye and Lil Wayne, slightly surreal.

There is no suggestion that either Kanye or Lil Wayne produced the record directly, but the symbolism is obvious. Two rap dynasties, two famous surnames, and a track explicitly about cash.

Fan Backlash Puts 'Nepo Baby' Rap in Firing Line

Once the Kanye–Lil Wayne children's collaboration hit streaming services, the reaction was swift and cutting. Clips from the song and video spread rapidly across X and Instagram, with large numbers of users piling into the comments.

'I can't tell if this is dog s*** or I'm just getting old,' one listener wrote, summing up a recurring theme, confusion over whether the track was simply bad, or whether older fans were out of step with what younger audiences want.

Another user was less conflicted, branding it, 'the most trash s*** ever.' Others described the song as 'noise pollution,' a phrase that has since been reposted repeatedly alongside short, clipped sections of the chorus.

Not everyone was entirely dismissive. One commenter, while scathing about the power of family connections, sounded a note of reluctant support. 'This is what nepotism in music looks like. But I'm here for supporting the babies, this may be the start of something bigger.'

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That tension cuts through much of the reaction. On one side are fans who grew up with 'Graduation' and 'Tha Carter III,' unimpressed by what they see as an overproduced, undercooked experiment riding on the Kanye and Lil Wayne names. On the other are those willing to give North and Lil Novi room to be, quite literally, kids learning in public.

The Weight of Legacy

The collaboration between North and Lil Novi is not happening in a vacuum. Kanye and Lil Wayne spent much of the late 2000s orbiting one another creatively, appearing together on tracks including 'See You in My Nightmares' in 2008. For a certain slice of rap history, that era still carries real weight.

That history is part of why some fans appear so unforgiving now. There is a clear sense that the children of Kanye and Lil Wayne are being fast-tracked into careers on the back of music that, in the eyes of long-time listeners, would never have cleared the bar if it came from unknown teenagers.

Whether that is a fair standard for a 12-year-old is another question. North, after all, is still in primary school terms, yet is navigating a rollout that looks remarkably professional, with stylised visuals, a deliberate persona, and lyrics that echo the money-obsessed bravado of adult trap records.

North west in her new song with lil novi naming her dad and Wayne pic.twitter.com/jt5Y8ZUxRv — Celebsloveye (@celebsloveYE) June 6, 2026

Lil Novi, at 16, sits closer to the age where emerging rappers have traditionally found their voice. Even so, his presence alongside North makes the collaboration feel like a joint unveiling of a new hip-hop generation, pre-packaged for a world where lineage is a marketing hook.

Neither Kanye nor Lil Wayne has publicly commented on the reaction to 'Mula Tha Root of All Evil,' and there has been no official statement from their representatives addressing the accusations of nepotism or the criticism of the song's quality. For now, the backlash is playing out almost entirely between fans, detractors and the algorithms that surface outrage faster than nuance.

What remains uncertain is whether the track's notoriety will help or hurt North's attempts to be taken seriously as an artist in her own right. Many viewers are watching out of morbid curiosity, waiting to see whether the next release looks more like a child experimenting or a brand strategy tightening its grip.

Nothing about where North's or Lil Novi's careers go from here is confirmed yet, so all predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.