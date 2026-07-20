A viral video appearing to show a Tesla Cybertruck effortlessly hauling a large boat out of the water has left millions of viewers doing a double take after the camera revealed the electric pickup was not actually doing the heavy lifting.

The clip, which has spread rapidly across TikTok, Reddit and X, initially appears to show the Cybertruck towing a sizeable boat and trailer up a steep boat ramp. However, as the camera zooms out, viewers discover a Ram pickup truck attached to the front of the Cybertruck, meaning the Ram is pulling both the Cybertruck and the boat in what many online have described as one of the internet's funniest visual tricks of the week.

What Does the Viral Video Show?

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The footage begins with a close-up of the Cybertruck connected directly to the boat trailer, creating the impression that Tesla's stainless-steel pickup is demonstrating its towing capability.

For several seconds, everything appears normal as the boat slowly climbs the ramp.

Then the camera pans forward, revealing a Ram pickup truck attached to the Cybertruck by a tow strap. Rather than the Cybertruck pulling the boat under its own power, the Ram is towing both vehicles at the same time, leaving the Cybertruck sandwiched between the truck and the trailer. The unexpected reveal quickly turned the clip into a viral sensation.

Why Did the Video Go Viral?

Much of the video's popularity stems from the way it deliberately plays with viewers' expectations.

At first glance, the Cybertruck appears to be performing an impressive towing feat. Only after the camera widens does the joke become clear, prompting thousands of comments from users who admitted they had been fooled.

The clip has been widely reposted across Reddit, where users joked that the Cybertruck was acting as 'the world's most expensive trailer extension' rather than the tow vehicle itself. Others praised the video's timing and reveal, calling it one of the funniest automotive clips to circulate online this month.

Can the Cybertruck Actually Tow a Boat?

Despite the joke, the Cybertruck is capable of towing heavy loads.

Tesla rates the dual-motor and Cyberbeast models to tow up to 11,000 pounds (around 4,990kg) when properly equipped. Numerous owners have successfully used the vehicle to tow boats, caravans and equipment trailers within its rated capacity.

The viral clip therefore does not demonstrate a towing failure. Instead, it relies on clever camera framing to make viewers believe the Cybertruck is doing the work before revealing another pickup truck is providing the pulling force.

Social Media Enjoys the Twist

The video's unexpected ending generated thousands of humorous reactions online.

One Reddit user joked that the Cybertruck was 'doing essentially nothing but adding weight', while another wrote that they had completely fallen for the setup before the camera revealed the Ram in front.

Others debated whether the Ram was doing all the work or simply assisting with traction on the steep launch ramp. Regardless of the technical discussion, most commenters agreed the video's carefully timed reveal was what made it so entertaining.

Another Viral Moment for Tesla

The Cybertruck has become one of the internet's most talked-about vehicles since its launch, frequently appearing in viral videos ranging from genuine towing demonstrations to elaborate pranks and staged social media clips.

This latest video is no exception. Rather than showcasing the truck's engineering, it highlights how a clever camera angle can completely change viewers' perception of what is happening. For a few seconds, it looks as though the Cybertruck is effortlessly hauling a massive boat up the ramp. Moments later, the reveal transforms the scene into an internet joke that has been shared millions of times across social media.

Whether viewers found it hilarious or simply appreciated the visual trick, the clip demonstrates once again how quickly a well-executed twist can capture the internet's attention.