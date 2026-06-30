A white Husky with a neurological condition has captured millions of hearts after viral TikTok videos documented his touching friendship with a wild sea lion named Wilbur.

Fenix's joyful 'happy walk' towards a waterfront pier, where he eagerly searches for his marine companion, has prompted an outpouring of emotion online, with viewers calling the unlikely bond a real-life Disney story.

Dog Sparks Friendship With A Sea Lion

The viral videos begin with Fenix bounding excitedly towards the dock, hoping to find Wilbur waiting in the water. An on-screen caption reads: 'Just a dog with a brain disorder, looking for his best friend who happens to be a sea lion with an anxiety disorder.'

@fenixlumiere An epic love story part one. Posting Fenix talking to Wilbur 🦭 tomorrow. ♬ In the Summertime - Mungo Jerry

Although Wilbur does not appear immediately, the clip ends with a brief glimpse of one of their meetings, reassuring viewers that the pair eventually reunite.

A follow-up TikTok captures the emotional moment Wilbur swims over to greet Fenix, who can be heard whining excitedly as though inviting his friend to play. The video's caption reads: 'The love in the sea lion's eyes at the end. Fenix and Wilbur. A true love story.'

@fenixlumiere The love in the sea lion’s eyes at the end 😭💙 Fenix and Wilbur — A true love story. Part 2. One dog with a brain disorder who lives entirely from his heart. One sea lion who took one look at the colony and chose a bait shop dock instead. You could call it anxiety. I call it evolution. 🌊 That yelping you hear? That’s Fenix telling Wilbur exactly how he feels about him. No filter. No holding back. Just pure, wholehearted, slightly embarrassing love. And Wilbur? He always lets Fenix get close. He swims up when we arrive. And the love in his eyes at the end… 😭 Some friendships just make sense in a way you can’t explain. 💙🐾 ♬ a punk - 3 minute audios

The friendship has delighted millions of viewers, with many describing it as the kind of story that deserves to become a children's book or an animated film.

Fenix's Story: The Dog With A Brain Disorder

Fenix was born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a congenital neurological condition that affects balance and coordination. The condition gives him his distinctive bouncing gait, affectionately nicknamed the 'happy walk' by fans.

@fenixlumiere Thank you for loving Fenix as much as we do. You have changed our life. Thanks for helping us care for him. We love you. #cerebellarhypoplasiadogs ♬ Inspiring - AShamaluevMusic

Despite his unusual movement, cerebellar hypoplasia is not painful and does not shorten a dog's lifespan. According to PetHelpful, Fenix continues to live an active, joyful life, proving that animals with disabilities can thrive with the right care and support.

His owner has previously described him as 'one dog with a brain disorder who lives entirely from his heart', a sentiment echoed by the millions who now follow his adventures online.

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Bond That Has Captured Hearts

The friendship appears just as meaningful for Wilbur. According to Fenix's owner, the sea lion regularly swims over whenever the pair arrives, happily allowing the Husky to get close while the two quietly acknowledge one another.

The owner wrote: 'That yelping you hear? That's Fenix telling Wilbur exactly how he feels about him. No filter. No holding back. Just pure, wholehearted, slightly embarrassing love.'

However, some viewers also questioned the video's reference to Wilbur having an 'anxiety disorder'.

In response, the owner clarified the phrase was a light-hearted observation rather than a diagnosis, writing: 'One sea lion who took one look at the colony and chose a bait shop dock instead. You could call it anxiety. I call it evolution.'

The videos have since attracted millions of views and thousands of comments from viewers touched by the unlikely friendship.

One user wrote, 'This should be a children's book, so wonderful,' before adding, 'Awww, the water dog loves the land dog. Call Disney.'

Another viewer described Fenix's distinctive gait as 'the most joyful thing I've seen all day,' while another joked, 'As far as this dog knows, that is a magic lake that spawns friends.'

Others imagined the pair shared a deeper bond, with one commenter writing, 'What if they are soulmates in every lifetime and they found each other?'

The heartwarming videos continue to resonate with animal lovers, with many praising the extraordinary connection between two animals from completely different worlds.