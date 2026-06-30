A Paris official has blamed US greenhouse gas emissions and the country's widespread reliance on air conditioning for contributing to the deadly heatwave sweeping across Europe, as France continues to assess the human cost of record-breaking temperatures that have claimed more than 1,300 excess deaths since late June.

Over the past few weeks, Europe has endured one of its most intense periods of extreme heat in recent history. Temperatures climbed above 40C in several areas after the heatwave began on 20 June, with France among the countries hit hardest.

Public health authorities have reported a sharp rise in heat-related deaths, while scientists say the event reflects a broader warming trend driven by climate change.

Official Links Europe's Heatwave To US Emissions

Audrey Pulvar, Paris' deputy mayor for international relations, made the remarks after American tourists, journalists and social media users criticised the French capital for having relatively little air conditioning despite temperatures reaching around 40C.

Responding on social media, Pulvar argued that the criticism overlooked the larger climate issues behind Europe's soaring temperatures.

Addressing American commentators directly, she wrote that the United States, as the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, bears 'a significant amount of responsibility' for global warming and the consequences France is now experiencing.

Pulvar also suggested that America's heavy dependence on air conditioning forms part of the problem, noting that around 90% of US cities are air conditioned. She argued that widespread cooling systems contribute to higher energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, before urging Americans to 'start doing your part' rather than criticising France's approach.

France has traditionally been reluctant to adopt air conditioning on the same scale as countries such as the United States. Around one quarter of French households are equipped with air conditioning, a figure that remains well below many other developed nations.

That reluctance has often been attributed to environmental concerns, cultural attitudes, and strict building regulations designed to preserve older architecture. However, increasingly severe summers have prompted growing debate over whether wider access to cooling systems is becoming a public health necessity.

Europe's Heatwave Leaves France Counting The Dead

Pulvar's remarks came as France continued to deal with the consequences of the ongoing heatwave.

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According to France's public health agency, at least 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded since 21 June, although officials cautioned that the final figure could rise as more data becomes available. Preliminary assessments indicate that older people account for the majority of the fatalities.

The surge in deaths has placed significant pressure on funeral services and mortuaries, with authorities working to cope with the increased demand during one of the hottest periods the country has experienced in decades.

Scientists have also drawn attention to the globe's climate picture.

World Weather Attribution, a European collaboration of climate researchers, concluded in a report released last week that the current heatwave would not have been possible without human-driven climate change. Researchers said Europe is warming faster than the global average, making prolonged periods of extreme heat increasingly likely.

The latest event has already surpassed the intensity of many previous European heatwaves and has renewed attention on how governments prepare for prolonged high temperatures, particularly among older and medically vulnerable populations.

France still carries the memory of the catastrophic summer of 2003, when an estimated 15,000 people died during an unprecedented heatwave. That disaster prompted major reforms to emergency planning and public health measures, yet the latest figures suggest that extreme heat continues to pose a serious challenge as temperatures across Europe continue to break historical records.