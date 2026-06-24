A controversial debate over violent video games has erupted in the Philippines after authorities temporarily blocked the game GoreBox following a deadly school shooting that left three students dead and more than a dozen injured.

The move came just a day after two minors allegedly carried out a planned attack at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte, on 22 June. Police say one of the suspects was an avid GoreBox player, prompting officials to investigate whether the game played any role in the tragedy.

While authorities stress the motive remains under investigation, the shooting has reignited questions about youth violence, online influences, and access to firearms.

Authorities Move Against GoreBox After Shooting

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) announced a temporary nationwide block on GoreBox on 23 June while investigators assess the game's possible connection to the attack.

The decision followed statements from Eastern Visayas police officials, who revealed that one of the suspects frequently played the game, a popular sandbox title known for graphic violence, weapons experimentation, and realistic gore effects.

WATCH: Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday (June 24, 2026) says the shooting inside a classroom at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that left three students dead and 20 others injured was a case of "bullying gone wrong."



"Ang... pic.twitter.com/UbV3ypbkNK — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) June 24, 2026

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr also signalled support for reviewing violent games accessible to minors, as officials examine whether online content may have influenced the suspects' actions.

Authorities emphasised that the block is precautionary and does not establish a direct link between the game and the shooting.

Two Grade 9 Students Allegedly Planned The Attack

According to reports, police identified the suspects as boys aged 14 and 15, both Grade 9 students at San Jose National High School.

Investigators said the shooting occurred shortly after the morning flag ceremony at around 9.20 am. One suspect allegedly hid in a school restroom before meeting the other, where the pair reportedly remained for more than an hour before entering classrooms and opening fire.

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Authorities believe the attack was planned in advance. Local reports say that the investigators are examining chat messages suggesting the teenagers discussed the shooting for weeks and believed their age would shield them from severe punishment under Philippine juvenile justice laws.

Both suspects were eventually arrested, with local residents helping police capture the second teenager after he fled the scene.

GoreBox's Violent Gameplay Draws Scrutiny

GoreBox has built a following as a physics-based sandbox game that allows players to spawn weapons, stage combat scenarios, and experiment with realistic destruction.

Unlike traditional shooting games that focus on missions or competition, GoreBox centres on player-created chaos. Users can manipulate characters, vehicles, explosives, and firearms while detailed ragdoll physics simulate injuries, blood effects, and dismemberment.

The game's signature 'Reality Crusher' tool allows players to create and destroy virtually anything within its virtual environments.

Officials have not claimed the game directly caused the shooting, but investigators are reviewing whether its content influenced the suspects' thinking or planning.

Focus on Bullying, Firearms & Online Activity

Police say early evidence points toward alleged bullying and personal grievances as possible motives.

According to reports, investigators have also discovered that the weapons used in the attack were allegedly stolen from relatives, including one firearm reportedly linked to a police officer's family.

Digital forensics teams are examining the suspects' online activity, gaming habits, social media accounts, and communications to establish a clearer picture of what led to the attack.

Furthermore, the Tacloban shooting has triggered a wider national conversation about youth violence, school safety, parental supervision, and firearm security. With both suspects in custody and GoreBox temporarily blocked, officials are racing to determine whether warning signs were missed before gunfire shattered a school community.