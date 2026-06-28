Keith Urban has reportedly been trying to repair his relationship with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters in Nashville in recent months, with sources claiming the country star is 'desperate to repair things' after their high-profile divorce was finalised earlier this year.

The former couple quietly split in 2025 after nearly two decades of marriage. They separated in the summer, court records later showed, and by September that year outlets were reporting they had been living apart for months. Kidman filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, and a Nashville court signed off on the settlement at the start of 2026, putting a formal structure on how they would co-parent their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith.

Keith Urban Divorce Rumours Mix With Push For Peace

A recent report has painted an uneasy picture of Keith Urban after the divorce, suggesting he is uncomfortable with how little he and Kidman now speak. According to unnamed insiders, he is hoping to get back on speaking terms, if only to restore something approaching civility.

Urban would 'love the chance to clear the air and get to a place where they can at least be more cordial,' one source claimed. The same insiders say those efforts have so far hit a wall, describing Kidman as being 'a brick wall' to his outreach.

Those claims, which have not been confirmed by the stars or their representatives, should be taken lightly. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these accounts and the reports rely heavily on unnamed sources.

Even so, they offer a glimpse of what might be going on behind the carefully curated Instagram posts and red-carpet smiles. One insider suggested Urban hopes Kidman's reported new relationship might soften the mood, saying he is 'hoping she might soften towards him now that she's found happiness with someone new.'

Speculation has swirled that Kidman is dating a 'high-profile entertainment executive.' That detail, again, comes from anonymous sources and has not been publicly confirmed by Kidman. The suggestion, however, has clearly fed into the narrative that Urban is trying to process a lot of emotional stuff while refusing to turn bitter.

'There's no denying it's a lot to take in, but he's making a conscious effort not to be bitter because he knows that won't help anyone,' a source said.

Nicole Kidman Divorce Focus Remains On Daughters

The Keith Urban divorce settlement put Kidman's home down as the primary residence for Sunday Rose, now 17, and Faith, 15. Urban was granted scheduled visitation, including alternate weekends, and both parents retained joint responsibility for major decisions about the girls' upbringing, according to the court documents.

The agreement did more than just carve up weekends. It spelled out how the former couple were expected to behave, saying they must 'behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced.' It also required them not to speak negatively about each other in front of the girls and to 'encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.'

Against that official backdrop, the latest claims about family tension land with extra weight. Sources quoted say Urban believes that easing the distance with Kidman would have a 'ripple effect' on his bond with Sunday and Faith. The same report alleges the teenagers have 'essentially cut off contact' with their father since the split.

Those are strong words, and they are unverified. Still, the idea that Kidman 'holds a lot of influence,' as one insider put it, is hardly controversial. Adolescents tend to take emotional cues from the parent they see most, and in this case that seems to be their mother.

Kidman herself has offered only carefully chosen glimpses of how she is managing life after the break-up. In a March interview, she spoke in general terms about moving through change and described herself as someone who is 'always going to be moving toward what's good.' She framed her priority as keeping the family unit intact in spirit, even if the shape of that unit has changed.

She also spoke lovingly about Sunday and Faith as her 'beautiful girls' and, on Mother's Day, posted a message dedicated to mothers everywhere. 'To my beautiful girls, the greatest joy is being your mother. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers in the world,' she wrote.

Public Gestures And Quiet Distance

For outsiders, the most visible signs of where things stand are the occasional social media gestures. On Father's Day, Kidman shared a black-and-white photograph of herself with her late father alongside a picture of Urban carrying their daughters on his shoulders, plus a general message celebrating fathers.

The inclusion of Urban jarred some fans who had assumed the split meant a clean social media break. Others took it as proof that, whatever is going on privately, she is willing to publicly acknowledge him as a father. It is a strangely modern metric for post-divorce relations, but here we are.

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Urban, for his part, stirred similar curiosity when he used Instagram Stories to wish Kidman a happy birthday, adding an enthusiastic note that many followers noticed. He has mostly avoided discussing the divorce in public, so the post stood out, a small but deliberate act of goodwill.

Offline, though, the tone appears frostier, at least if the unnamed sources are to be believed. They describe Urban as 'desperate to repair things' with Kidman in the hope that better communication will improve his relationship with Sunday and Faith. The suggestion is that his ex-wife holds the key, or at least one of them.

Whether Kidman sees it that way is another question, and one only she can answer. For now, the most concrete record of where they stand is still that Nashville court order, quietly insisting that whatever else unravels, the children should feel at home in both worlds.