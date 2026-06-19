Brad Pitt is reportedly looking to start a new chapter with Ines De Ramon, with a source claiming the actor wants a baby more than a wedding, even as the fallout from his long dispute with Angelina Jolie continues to shadow his family life in Los Angeles.

The report comes as his older children increasingly distance themselves from the Pitt surname and as the couple's twins, Vivienne and Knox, prepare to turn 18 on 12 July.

Pitt and Jolie share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, and the legal and emotional aftershocks of their split have lingered for years.

The source says the custody arrangement tied to the younger twins will end when they become adults, while the exes are also expected to return to court next year over their French winery dispute.

New Chapter With Ines De Ramon

According to the source by Closer, Pitt, 62, has been quietly looking towards the future with De Ramon, his girlfriend of four years, and is now said to be weighing up marriage and parenthood in that order. The insider quoted in the source said the legal grind left him with a 'bad taste in his mouth,' but added that he still believes in marriage and wants to wed De Ramon because 'it will make her happy.'

That does not necessarily mean a big Hollywood spectacle. The source claims there had been talk of a wedding while the pair were in Greece during location work for Pitt's latest film, but that he eventually pulled back. De Ramon, 33, is said to be more open than most to keeping things private, with the insider saying she would be content with a commitment ceremony if that was what he preferred. In this corner of celebrity life, even romance seems to come with legal paperwork attached.

What appears to matter most, though, is the possibility of a child. The report says the couple agreed on one major next step, welcoming a baby together, and that starting a family is the priority for Pitt over a formal wedding. De Ramon is described as being fully on board and very much in love, with the insider calling her his 'rock' through what has been an especially bruising period. The source also links her support to the death of Pitt's mother, Jane, last August, which it says added another layer of pain to an already difficult stretch.

It is the kind of claim that lands with a certain force because it sits alongside a long and very public run of bad blood, legal filings and family distance. Pitt's personal life has been anything but quiet for years. This latest report suggests he may be trying to build something new before the old mess is fully settled. That is the plan, at least.

The Family Fracture That Keeps Cutting Deeper

The same source paints a far bleaker picture of Pitt's relationship with his children. It says the actor remains largely estranged from them and that the family tension has only sharpened in recent months. In May, a source close to Jolie allegedly claimed Pitt did not attend Zahara's graduation from Spelman College, while a source close to Pitt fired back that he had been pushed away and could not then be blamed for the distance.

The source also says Zahara was introduced publicly as 'Zahara Marley Jolie' at the ceremony, even though the commencement programme reportedly listed her as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. Days later, it was claimed that she had legally filed to remove Pitt from her surname, following a similar move by her older brother Maddox. Shiloh, the eldest biological child Pitt shares with Jolie, reportedly filed to change her name when she turned 18 last year.

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That leaves only Pax and Knox, according to the source, still using Pitt's surname. Pax has long been the most outspoken of the children named in the report, having previously described Pitt in unusually blunt terms. The report says Vivienne, meanwhile, is already known informally as Vivienne Jolie, though it remains unclear whether she and Knox will follow the same route when they turn 18 next month.

The timing is hard to ignore. One chapter of Pitt's family life is closing as another, reportedly happier one, tries to open. The source suggests he is eager to move forward with De Ramon, yet the older story is still very much alive, and still painful. There is no neat resolution here, only the uneasy sense that one side of his life is trying to begin again while the other keeps unraveling.