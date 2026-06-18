Brad Pitt's children have quietly distanced themselves from their famous father in Los Angeles, with several reportedly dropping his surname 'solely on their own' at a time when the Oscar winner is spending long stretches in the South of France with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, according to sources cited by Us Weekly.

Pitt's family life has been under a harsh spotlight ever since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, which triggered years of legal battles, allegations and a bitter custody fight over their six children. While the divorce itself was finalised long ago, the emotional fallout appears to be very much ongoing, and it is now his relationship with his children that is drawing the sharpest scrutiny.

The latest claims emerged in Us Weekly's new cover story, which paints a picture of a father who is physically and emotionally removed from his kids' daily lives. One insider told the magazine that Pitt 'hasn't been a constant presence in their day-to-day lives, mainly because of everything that happened during his marriage to Angelina and partly because of his work schedule and lifestyle'.

That is a polite way of saying the distance is not just about geography.

Brad Pitt Kids Name Change And A Deepening Estrangement

Read more Brad Pitt Camp Explodes at Angelina Jolie for 'Most Effective Parental Alienation Ever' as Twins Drop His Surname Brad Pitt Camp Explodes at Angelina Jolie for 'Most Effective Parental Alienation Ever' as Twins Drop His Surname

The most symbolic sign of the rift is the decision by some of the Brad Pitt kids to stop using his surname, according to sources close to Jolie quoted by Us Weekly. Those insiders insist Jolie has not pushed the children away from their father.

'Angie has never discouraged the kids from having a relationship with Brad,' one source told the outlet, adding that changing their names 'was solely their idea, not hers'.

The detail matters because, in Hollywood divorce lore, parents are often accused of waging quiet campaigns through the children. Here, at least according to Jolie's camp, the message is that these teenagers and young adults made the call themselves.

Reports say Pitt has been 'deeply hurt' by the name changes, which have unfolded against a backdrop of long-running tension. The former couple's split led to a grinding sequence of legal disputes, including custody wrangles and separate litigation over their French winery. Over time, the private drama has spilled into public view, with one child already making an apparent legal move against Pitt, as celebrity sites have reported.

Brad pitt has 6 children of which 5 have already removed the surname "Pitt" from their nam pic.twitter.com/DdcpXlUzWi — 👑 J³ABz👑 (@Jabz_CFC) June 18, 2026

Brad Pitt Kids Distance Themselves As He Leans On Ines De Ramon

While his bonds with his children appear to have frayed, Pitt's relationship with jewellery executive Ines de Ramon is described as steady, intimate and unusually low-key for an A‑list romance.

The pair first sparked dating rumours in late 2022. This month they were photographed in Paris at the French Open, where they watched the tennis in visibly good spirits, 'cuddling, laughing and sharing affectionate moments', according to multiple local reports cited by celebrity outlets. After the tournament, the couple reportedly had dinner with friends and then returned to Provence, where, Us Weekly says, they have been spending 'a significant amount of time'.

Brad Pitt and GF Ines de Ramon are taking in the tennis at the #FrenchOpen! 🎾❤️ pic.twitter.com/XA1ioojL46 — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 6, 2026

One source told the magazine that, after 'an emotional few years', Pitt is now 'focusing his energy on the parts of his life that feel good right now. Ines has been a grounding, positive presence, and she's brought a sense of stability that he's really leaned into'.

Another insider said friends see de Ramon as 'a very good influence on him. Brad is so in love and happier than he's been in a long time'. A third claimed she 'doesn't compete with him for fame. She supports him and lets him do his thing, and he feels emotionally safe with her'.

It is not exactly the stuff of tabloid scandal, which may be the point. Friends say the couple prefer a 'low-key private life with private dinners and travel' rather than a constant carousel of premieres and red carpets.

Those travels have reportedly included romantic trips to Mexico, yacht excursions in Greece and extended stretches in France. From the outside, it looks like a man building a new kind of life, one long way from the chaos of 2016.

A Refuge In France, A Void In Los Angeles

The contrast is stark. In Europe, Pitt is described as content, in love and, in the words of one source, more 'emotionally open' than he has been in past relationships. In Los Angeles, his connection to his children seems fragile at best.

People close to de Ramon told Us Weekly she has 'brought him a lot of healing' and that she 'encourages reconciliation with the kids while keeping healthy boundaries and not inserting herself into the family conflict'. It is a careful line: support the man, avoid the crossfire.

On the question of marriage, insiders say both are cautious. 'It's tough to think about that given Brad's past experience, and Ines isn't pushing it either,' one source said. Given the scale of his last break-up, that reluctance is hardly wild.

Still, friends quoted in the report sound quietly convinced that de Ramon is now central to his life. One called her 'the perfect match for Brad', adding: 'She's his trusted confidante, and he's more emotionally open in this relationship than he's been in the past. They work well.'

What none of the sources can say is whether that emotional progress will eventually extend to the children who once carried his name on movie red carpets and charity trips.

The uncomfortable truth running through the Us Weekly story is that proximity matters. Pitt's work and lifestyle have taken him far from the city where his kids are growing up. Jolie's camp stresses she has not blocked contact, and yet the children are said to be choosing new identities that do not include their father's surname.

Hollywood is full of carefully managed narratives, but children quietly altering their names is not easily spun. It is a small administrative act with a lot of emotional weight. And for all the sunshine in Provence, it may be the part of this story that lingers longest.