Country music star and Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll has quietly filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 10 years, Bunnie XO, sparking an intense social media reaction that has prompted his 18-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, to publicly break her silence and condemn the 'f---n crazy' fascination with her family's personal life.

Court records recently made public in Franklin, Tennessee, show that the stated reason for the split is irreconcilable differences.

The legal separation has prompted widespread online reaction directed at Jelly Roll, leading Bailee Ann to defend her family amid growing public scrutiny.

Bailee Ann Speaks Out on Her Parents' Split

In a series of TikTok Stories that have since expired, Bailee Ann addressed the growing online reaction to her father's divorce, expressing frustration at the public interest surrounding her family.

'I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter. It's fkn crazy,' she wrote.

The 18-year-old also urged social media users to stop speculating about the situation and focus on their own lives instead.

'Gon somewhere yall. Worry bout your house, not mine,' she added.

According to People, Bailee revealed she had been receiving hateful messages since news of the split became public, prompting her to call for compassion as her family navigates the separation.

While declining to discuss the details of the divorce, she hinted that she may address the matter more fully in the future, writing: 'I'm not speaking on it, yet.'

Bailee also thanked those who had shown support and kindness amid her parents' divorce.

'I will never forget those of you that have showed me empathy when I'm seeing a lot of hate. Thank you. So much,' she wrote.

She also appealed for kindness from the public as the family deals with the separation.

Details of the Marriage Breakdown That Shocked Fans

Bailee's comments came shortly after court records revealed that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce from Bunnie XO, bringing an end to one of country music's most high-profile marriages.

According to court documents first obtained by TMZ, the Grammy-nominated singer, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce on 18 May 2026, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

The filings list the couple's separation date as 9 May.

The split has surprised many fans given the couple's reputation as one of country music's most resilient partnerships.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO first met in 2015 and married in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony the following year.

Throughout their relationship, they openly discussed overcoming addiction, financial struggles and other personal challenges together. The couple also briefly separated in 2018 following Jelly Roll's admitted infidelity.

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They renewed their vows in 2023 and had recently shared plans to expand their family through surrogacy after a lengthy fertility journey, making news of the separation all the more unexpected for supporters.

As reported by Fox News, speculation intensified after Bunnie XO posted a series of cryptic messages on social media following the filing.

One post featured lyrics from a break-up song, while another appeared to reference healing and moving forward — details that fans quickly seized upon.

A Closely Knit Blended Family

Beyond their marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO built a blended family that became a central part of their public identity. Bunnie XO frequently referred to Jelly Roll's children as her 'bonus babies,' highlighting the close bond she shared with them.

The family regularly appeared together on social media, podcasts and red carpets.

Bunnie XO is also widely credited with supporting Jelly Roll's journey from independent artist to Grammy-winning country star.

Although neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly addressed the reasons behind their split, Bailee's message made one thing clear: she wants the public to respect her family's privacy during a deeply personal chapter.