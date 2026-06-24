Brad Pitt has reportedly rejected any attempt by Angelina Jolie to mend their relationship after the pair's bitter 2016 private jet split, according to fresh claims revisiting one of Hollywood's longest and messiest break-ups.

The allegations, which centre on a flight from France to Los Angeles, have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK, and neither star has publicly addressed the latest claims.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after an argument on a private jet, and what followed was not a neat celebrity separation but years of legal filings, family tension and public speculation. The couple, once known as 'Brangelina,' married in 2014 after years of romance and built a blended family with six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

It was always a huge story, but the scale of the fallout has made it linger in the public imagination far longer than most tabloid rows.

Brad Pitt And The Private Jet Fallout

According to sources, people close to Pitt believe part of the tension came from the idea that Jolie wanted to repair the relationship after the notorious 2016 flight. That version of events was pushed back on by a source said to be familiar with Jolie's side, who insisted the actress was not trying to revive the romance at all.

Instead, the source said she was focused on family healing and had taken part in years of therapy with Pitt and their children to help everyone recover from what happened.

That distinction matters, because it cuts to the heart of how this saga has been sold for years. One side of the story presents Jolie as wanting Pitt back. The other says she was trying to salvage a family after a rupture that had already gone far beyond a marriage breaking down.

Those are not the same thing, not even close. And in a case this loaded, the difference is doing a lot of work.

The legal battle that followed has never been a small thing either. In court documents, Jolie alleged that Pitt was intoxicated and physically abused her and mistreated their children. Her lawyers said, 'While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.'

Pitt has not publicly addressed that allegation, and the claims remain contested.

Angelina Jolie's Side Of The Story

The news came after years of rumours and counter-rumours around the split, some of them brutal, some of them just messy celebrity noise. The source also repeated an old claim that Jolie had allegedly suspected Pitt of cheating with his World War II co-star Marion Cotillard, with one unnamed source telling The New York Post that a private investigator uncovered the alleged affair.

That claim, like the rest of the gossip around the marriage, should be treated with caution.Nothing is confirmed here, so everything needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

What is harder to brush aside is how carefully Jolie has drawn her own line in the years since. The source says she has largely kept her focus on her children, her health and her work, rather than embarking on a high-profile romance of her own. That, in itself, says something.

After a split this public, and this ugly, silence can look less like absence and more like a decision.

In a recent interview with Variety, Jolie reflected on the way her children helped her through a period she described as deeply difficult. She said, 'I think my fighting spirit is finally back. I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit, and it's coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it.'

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It is a line that lands because it sounds less like a celebrity talking up a comeback and more like someone rebuilding in real time.

Pitt, meanwhile, has reportedly moved on with jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, while recent reports suggested his contact with some of his children remains limited. The same reporting said several of the children have stopped publicly using the Pitt surname.

That is a sad little detail, really, and one that tells its own story without needing any spin. Neither Pitt nor Jolie has publicly addressed the latest claims, and after all these years, that silence still hangs over the whole thing.