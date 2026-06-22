Nicole Kidman has made a quietly telling gesture after her split from Keith Urban, publicly sharing a Father's Day tribute that included a photograph of the country star with their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, in a move that suggests the Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce is being handled with a degree of grace, at least in public.

The post appeared on Instagram Stories on Sunday, 22 June, after the pair's divorce was finalised earlier this year, and also included a tribute to her late father, Dr Antony Kidman.

The Father's Day Post

The news came after Urban had already reached out to Kidman on her 59th birthday a day earlier, posting 'Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!!!!!!!!!' on his own Instagram Stories. Kidman did not answer directly in public, but she did mark the day with a calm outdoor photo and a note of thanks for the birthday messages she received.

To recall, Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and spent 19 years together before separating in 2025. Reports say the divorce was finalised in January, and the former couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

What made the Father's Day post land so loudly online was not that it was dramatic, but that it was so understated. Kidman shared a black and white throwback image of Urban carrying the girls on his back, then wrote, 'Happy Father's Day to all the fathers,' a line that reads less like a statement and more like a careful reset.

Divorce And The Grief In Public

Kidman has been unusually open in recent months about grief and the decision not to shut it away. In a GQ interview published in November 2024, she said she was more aware of mortality as she got older and described life as 'a wake up at 3 a.m. crying and gasping kind of thing.' She added, 'If you're in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I'm in it. Fully in it.'

That line, frankly, did the rounds for a reason. It was raw without being performative, and it put Kidman's current public posture in sharper focus. After the death of her mother, Janelle Kidman, in September 2024, she said grief had been hard and described the road as 'hard,' while also saying she was hanging in there.

The same emotional thread runs through the way Kidman talks about motherhood. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in October 2025, she said her children gave her 'the purpose of being their protector and her guide,' and that she wanted to make sure they always had 'a safe place to grow up in.'

Read more Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Is Country Singer in Mid-Life Crisis? Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Is Country Singer in Mid-Life Crisis?

What Comes Next

There is a tempting celebrity-stuff instinct to read every Instagram Story like a coded treaty, but that would be a bit mad. What can be confirmed is far simpler, and more human.

Kidman and Urban appear to be keeping their post-marriage public interactions civil, with birthday messages, Father's Day wishes and family photographs taking the place of any obvious public fallout.

Kidman's tribute also brought her late father back into view. She shared a separate black and white image of Antony Kidman carrying her as a child, a reminder that this story is not just about a divorce, but about the family ties that still shape how she presents herself in public. Antony Kidman died in 2014 at the age of 75, while Janelle Kidman died in 2024 at 84, leaving the actress navigating loss on more than one front.

Urban, meanwhile, has remained visible in the public eye through the usual route, performances, appearances and the occasional tattoo shot that sets social media buzzing.

Reports from recent weeks noted that he still had several tributes to Kidman on display, including ink referencing her name and middle name. That detail is not the whole story, but it is one of those little bits of celebrity business that keeps people watching.

For all the noise around the split, the public record so far is fairly restrained. The couple's exchanges have been courteous, their posts measured, and the emotional subtext is doing most of the work. This may be the most revealing thing here, because in a celebrity breakup this visible, silence can be louder than a statement.