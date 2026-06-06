Nicole Kidman's quiet Met Gala snub has taken on new meaning in Hollywood this week, after it emerged that her ex-husband Keith Urban will join Hugh Jackman on stage in Melbourne this September for a star‑studded John Farnham tribute concert, while she continues to align herself firmly with 'Team Deb' in the actor's messy post-divorce world.

The news came after weeks of speculation that Kidman has chosen sides following Jackman's separation from Deborra‑lee Furness, his wife of nearly three decades. The Oscar-winning actor was reported to have kept her distance from Jackman and his new partner, Broadway star Sutton Foster, at the Met Gala in early May, a move that gossip writers quickly read as a public show of loyalty to Furness.

At first glance, the Farnham event, The Songs of John Farnham: A Living Legend The Celebration Concert, looks like straightforward nostalgia. On 20 September, more than 120 performers are due to pack into Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena to honour the singer whose power ballads have soundtracked Australian stadiums since the 1980s.

Proceeds will go to Head and Neck Cancer Australia following Farnham's gruelling oral cancer battle in 2022 and his subsequent jaw reconstruction.

Jackman, who will appear via satellite from Los Angeles, called the show 'an incredible event to honour one of the great Australians' in a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter Australia. Urban, performing in person, described Farnham as 'completely peerless as a singer, an entertainer, an artist.'

What might once have been billed simply as two mates doing right by 'Farnsy,' though, now sits inside a far more tangled web of loyalties and long memories.

Met Gala Snub Deepens 'Team Deb' Story

The current 'Team Deb' narrative began gathering pace after New York columnist Rob Shuter reported that Nicole Kidman had 'snubbed' Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the Met Gala. Writing in his Naughty But Nice Substack, Shuter claimed Kidman 'is firmly Team Deb' and believes Furness 'was deeply hurt by how everything unfolded.' He added, 'Nicole isn't interested in pretending otherwise just because Hugh showed up with a new woman on his arm.'

No footage from the Met steps has definitively captured a confrontation or clear brush-off, and nothing is confirmed beyond that single column report. Still, in an industry that thrives on reading body language and table plans as though they were legal documents, the story has stuck. It does not hurt that Kidman and Furness have a history as allies long before the Hugh Jackman spotlight intensified.

The pair's friendship dates back to the early 1990s, when Kidman was still finding her footing in Hollywood and Furness was the better‑known name. Kidman has spoken in past interviews about how Furness opened her home to her in those early days, and later, how both Furness and Jackman were 'so much part of my healing' after her painful divorce from Tom Cruise.

When Furness met Jackman on the 1995 TV series Corelli, Kidman simply absorbed him into an existing bond. By the time Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006, the two couples had become a sort of unofficial Australian A‑list embassy, four photogenic exports representing home at Oscars parties and charity galas.

Farnham Concert Puts Jackman and Urban Back in Sync

Against that backdrop, Urban's decision to stand shoulder‑to‑shoulder with Jackman for the John Farnham celebration has prompted a different question: where do the men stand if Kidman is taking sides?

People close to the pair insist the answer is simple enough. Speaking to Australian magazine New Idea, one insider said, 'Hugh and Keith don't see each other as much as they once did, but they are still great mates.' The same source added that 'they both didn't hesitate to say yes to being part of this special celebration to an Aussie icon.'

There is a certain practicality there that feels very Australian. Urban has previously introduced Jackman as a 'dear friend,' while Jackman once joked at a G'Day USA gala that Urban only had to stand with a guitar and smile for 'the entire room [to melt],' calling it 'deeply unfair to the rest of us males in the room who have to work for a living.' If Kidman is indeed 'Team Deb,' the men appear to be playing for a different club altogether, Team Farnham, perhaps, or simply Team Get On With It.

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None of the main players has commented publicly on the Met Gala reports, on 'Team Deb,' or on how their once‑tight foursome has adjusted to two high-profile divorces. Without that, much of the current storyline rests on inference and the kind of sourced whispers that swirl around famous break‑ups.

What is clear is that on 20 September, the cameras at Rod Laver Arena will not only be pointed at a beloved singer recovering from cancer. They will linger, too, on two old friends sharing a stage while a third, watching from a distance, seems to have quietly chosen her side.