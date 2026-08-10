Anne Hathaway's latest red carpet appearance has sparked a wave of pregnancy speculation, but not for the reason you might expect. The actress stepped out at The End of Oak Street premiere on Sunday with her baby bump front and centre, instantly drawing attention to her changing silhouette.

Anne Hathaway's Blue-And-Red Look Steals the End of Oak Street Red Carpet

Hathaway attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, The End of Oak Street, on 9 August. She wore a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung silk top in icy blue with a crimson-red lining, featuring a cropped front and a long, flowing train.

The high neckline gave the look an elegant finish, while its cropped cut left her midsection exposed. She paired the top with low-rise blue jeans, putting her baby bump firmly on display. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail, and she completed the look with bold red lipstick, statement jewellery and red-accented heels.

The Devil Wears Prada star smiled for cameras as she confidently showcased her baby bump. However, the revealing look also drew scrutiny online, with some viewers questioning its appearance.

'It Looks Like a Basketball': Fans Split Over Hathaway's Bump

Social media users began questioning the appearance of Hathaway's bump, with some describing it as 'weird' or 'fake'. One even claimed it was a 'moonbump'.

Several commenters said its shape looked unusually sculpted and high, while others were blunter still, insisting the bump was 'fake'. 'This is a fake belly 100 per cent and she is not even hiding it,' one person commented.

Another added, 'Anyone with two eyes can see this is totally fake.' A third person wrote, 'Doesn't look real to me. Looks more like she swallowed a basketball. Pregnant bellies nestle lower than that.'

Not every response was doubtful, though. Plenty of fans pushed back against the speculation, praising Hathaway for looking confident and embracing her changing shape rather than concealing it.

There is no evidence that Hathaway is using a prosthetic or artificial pregnancy bump. She publicly announced her pregnancy in June, and her representative confirmed to ABC News that she is expecting her third child.

'Our Buzzer-Beater': Hathaway Jokes About Surprise Pregnancy

Hathaway, 43, is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The couple already have two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, and have been married since 2012.

The Princess Diaries star confirmed her pregnancy on 19 June with an Instagram video captioned, 'Baby, I'm yours.' In the clip, Hathaway stepped into frame with her arms folded across her midsection before revealing her baby bump with a smile.

Hathaway later discussed the surprise pregnancy during a 14 July appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. 'It's amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing,' Hathaway joked to Meyers. 'But we were so shocked it worked ... we were just so shocked it went this way. So we're calling this one our buzzer-beater.'

'You got it in right at the buzzer,' Meyers quipped, adding that he was 'so excited' for the actress. Hathaway has previously spoken about her fertility struggles, making her third pregnancy particularly meaningful.

She and Shulman have not publicly revealed the sex or name of their third child. The couple have kept their family life largely private since welcoming their first son a decade ago.